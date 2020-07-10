/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:54 PM
215 Apartments for rent in Red Bank, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
21 Washington Street
21 Washington Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Excellent Red Bank Location!! Located on a great street with a rocking chair front porch. This renovated rental has three bedrooms, a living room with ample storage, an eat-in kitchen , a brand new large bathroom and a private washer/dryer .
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
92 Drs James Parker Boulevard
92 Drs James Parker Blvd, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious marble lobby with elevator, designer finishes and huge room sizes make this Red Bank's superior luxury rental. The 900 sq ft PARKER model apartment includes 9' ceilings and built-ins in the bedroom.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
128 Branch Avenue
128 Branch Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APPROX 800 SQF MOVE IN AUGUST 1. IDEAL LOCATION. Centrally located in the heart of Red Bank. Shown virtually at this time. To view video copy and paste url - https://youtu.be/j5fAFJy9ka8 This cozy third floor apartment has 5 rooms.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
West Front Street
55 W Front St, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy waterfront living on the Navesink River at The Element! Situated in the heart of Red Bank super convenient to Riverside Gardens Park, Oyster Point Marina and coveted Broad St where highly rated cafes, restaurants and boutiques are abundant.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
106 Leighton Avenue
106 Leighton Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This beautiful home has been totally renovated and ready for a new tenant. Everything is new....beautiful white modern new kitchen cabinets, new bathroom, hardwood flooring, all new electrical and new air-conditioning.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
23 Wallace Street
23 Wallace Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1617 sqft
Top Floor offering large private balcony. Built in 2009 The Metropolitan is a luxury residential building with fitness center, concierge, & secure underground parking.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
90 Pinckney Road
90 Pinckney Road, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
NO PETS, NO SMOKING, GOOD CREDIT.Two bedrooms on seperate levels and Laundry in the Basement of this three level Apartment.
1 of 8
Last updated April 1 at 11:53pm
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
15 Rector Place
15 Rector Place, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Waterfront! Not your ordinary apartment ! Unique; many architectural and design features ! Foyer, w/stained glass window and entry door; winding staircase to main level (9' ceilings) featuring a huge open space LR-DR area with glass door to an
Results within 1 mile of Red Bank
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
29 Auburn Court
29 Auburn Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Shadow lake Village 55+ Community--Relax and enjoy the view of Thimble lake in this 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Juniper Lakeside condo with garage. Open concept living room/dining room is joined by a large sunroom..
Results within 5 miles of Red Bank
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
7 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,029
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,959
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
530 Little Silver Point Road
530 Little Silver Point Road, Little Silver, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
7400 sqft
**ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY** For those who want an exceptional custom built waterfront home with dock & boat ramp in one of the most coveted locations! Situated on 2.
1 of 56
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
15 Windermere Road
15 Windermere Road, Lincroft, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
4635 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed above and beyond a model home with no expense spared.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
34 1/2 South Avenue
34 1/2 South Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1130 sqft
WINTER RENTAL-Want to get away for the season? Just a ferry ride away from NYC, this 3 bedroom single family is available for a 10 month rental starting September 8, 2020. The home comes fully furnished.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
11 Beaumont Court
11 Beaumont Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Amazing location with lots of privacy! One of the very few units that has a wooded backyard. Immaculate two level home with hardwood flooring throughout, all newer windows, and an abundance of storage.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
19 Whitesands Way
19 Whitesand Way, Little Silver, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1756 sqft
Welcome home !Sunny, spacious updated unit in desirable Townhomes of Little Silver. Open floor plan with hardwood throughout, 2-story foyer, and large living room with fireplace.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
62 Redwood Drive
62 Redwood Drive, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1298 sqft
Move in ready! Rarely available 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
155 Lexington Court
155 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Secure Adult Community.Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo at second level, freshly painted.Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet and Full bath with Tub and Shower stall.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
Oceanport
92 Gooseneck Point Road
92 Gooseneck Point Road, Oceanport, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4948 sqft
Enjoy the summer or the year in this fabulous custom home w/unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River, amazing sunsets & cool salty breezes! 5 Bedrooms,3 full & 2 half baths, hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan w/expansive water views!
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
48 Western Reach
48 Western Reach, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1250 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY Located at the end of a private cul-de-sac in Shadow Lake Village, this lovely Monmouth unit is ready for you to unpack & start enjoying everything this sought after complex has to offer.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
25 Pate Drive
25 Pate Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2842 sqft
Popular End-Unit in Harmony Glen of Middletown township, includes a Large Family Room with Slider Doors to Backyard, Powder Room and Laundry Room on 1st Level.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
168 W Palmer Avenue
168 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Newly renovated 5bd/3 bath Bilevel. New kitchen with granite counters and ceramic tile floors.Hardwood floors in most bedrooms and central air. Master bedroom with private renovated bath.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
102 April Way
102 April Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
Well appointed and spacious 2/3 bedroom town home with 2.5 baths. Large eat in kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar. Open layout dining room offers plenty of space for entertaining.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
12 Fern Court
12 Fern Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1514 sqft
Sought after Winding Brook located in Northern Tinton Falls. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit features 1,514 square feet of living space with wonderful open floor plan, spacious sun-filled rooms and neutral decor plus garage.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.
Similar Pages
Red Bank 1 BedroomsRed Bank 2 BedroomsRed Bank 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRed Bank 3 BedroomsRed Bank Apartments with Balcony
Red Bank Apartments with GarageRed Bank Apartments with GymRed Bank Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRed Bank Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJNew Providence, NJFreehold, NJSouth Amboy, NJWest Long Branch, NJKenilworth, NJDunellen, NJ