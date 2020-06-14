/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:55 PM
74 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Red Bank, NJ
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Red Bank
2 Units Available
Molly Pitcher Village Apts
183 Branch Ave, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
456 sqft
Located in Red Bank, New Jersey, Molly Pitcher Village Apartments is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and on-site parking.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
21 Leroy Place
21 Leroy Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
623 sqft
Live in ''Red Hot Red Bank'' close to town shopping, restaurants and theater in this ground level one bedroom home located in the heart of town. Enjoy all that Red Bank has to offer. Kitchen has newer appliances and breakfast nook/dining area.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
45 Linden Place
45 Linden Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Newly remodeled with open floor plan, this spacious rental is one block from Downtown Red Bank.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
71 Manor Drive
71 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
GREAT UNIT IN DESIRABLE RED BANK MANOR! This 1 Bdrm, 1 Bath condo is perfect for a commuter or individually looking to be near downtown Red Bank. Enter into LR to find HW floors throughout the unit.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
28 Riverside Avenue
28 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
815 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent this beautifully renovated unit with breathtaking views of the Navesink River. Tenant will enjoy all of the upscale amenities that this building has to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
119 Oakland Street
119 Oakland Street, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
JUST RENOVATED! This newly remodeled stunner is a spacious 1 bedroom apartment located in one of the hottest neighborhoods in red bank.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
166 Manor Drive
166 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Fabulous 2nd floor one bedroom unit boasts large living room, dining room and bedroom. Storage bin in basement. Tenant pays electric only. Heat, water, sewer and cooking gas included in rent. Sorry no pets, great credit and references a must.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
West Front Street
55 W Front St, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,695
Enjoy waterfront living on the Navesink River at The Element! Situated in the heart of Red Bank super convenient to Riverside Gardens Park, Oyster Point Marina and coveted Broad St where highly rated cafes, restaurants and boutiques are abundant.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
119 Oakland Street 1
119 Oakland St, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
JUST RENOVATED! This newly remodeled stunner is a spacious 1 bedroom apartment located in one of the hottest neighborhoods in red bank.
Results within 5 miles of Red Bank
Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,434
823 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Eatontown
18 Units Available
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Oceanport
1 Unit Available
469 Driveway
469 Driveway, Oceanport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$50,000
Rent this amazing home on the Shrewsbury River with 2 boat docks and breathtaking waterviews for the entire summer season.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
1 Scenic Drive
1 Scenic Drive, Highlands, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
This modern 1 bedroom 1 bath sunny hillside unit with private balcony available for immediate occupancy boasts an open Kitchen, beautiful cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous bathroom, in-home laundry room and a floor
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
41 Hancock Court
41 Hancock Court, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
RESORT LIVING AT ITS FINEST in sought after Shadow Lake Village age restricted community Shrewsbury model FIRST FLOOR with sun room, updated STUNNING KITCHEN, breakfast bar,pantry & laundry closet in kitchen, updated GORGEOUS bathroom and freshly
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
23 Beverly Court
23 Beverly Court, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
A beautifully renovated upper level, END UNIT, condo is available immediately at Winding Brook, just in time to enjoy the pool! But first, have your morning coffee on the balcony off the living room, thru the sliding doors.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
508 Garfield Avenue
508 Garfield Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Lovely 1st floor apartment for rent complete with spacious living room, eat-in kitchen, and full bath. Great location! Complex is convenient to bus service and town shopping area that includes pharmacy, laundromat, restaurants, and more.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Navesink
1 Unit Available
114 Chestnut Avenue
114 Chestnut Avenue, Navesink, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Updated 1 bedroom apartment in the Navesink section of Middletown. New appliances, kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, tiled bathrooms, floors, paint, etc.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Oceanport
1 Unit Available
1075 Stephenson Ave. Unit 339
1075 Stephenson Avenue, Oceanport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
430 sqft
Beautiful Brand new apartment available. 55+. Situated on a 16-Acre park-like campus. With close proximity to shopping, food, healthcare and entertainment. Private on-site parking.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Oceanport
1 Unit Available
1075 Stephenson Ave. Suite A 136
1075 Stephenson Ave, Oceanport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
485 sqft
Beautiful Brand new apartment available. 55+. Situated on a 16-Acre park-like campus. With close proximity to shopping, food, healthcare and entertainment. Private on-site parking.
Last updated June 14 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
106 Delaware Ave
106 Delaware Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
872 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Just minutes from the beach, shopping, and several dining options, this bright and airy home is just the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
4 Manchester Court
4 Manchester Court, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1st FLOOR SHADOW LAKE VILLAGE rental available ASAP! Fully furnished(if desired). Parking spot located a stones throw from the front door. Great opportunity!
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Leonardo
1 Unit Available
47 Burlington Avenue
47 Burlington Avenue, Leonardo, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Charming 1 BR, in turn of Century Victorian, with views of Sandy Hook Bay. Windowed turret , overlooking water, serves as dining area. Kitchen w/ quartz counters, glass cabinetry & dishwasher. Limestone bath w/dome ceiling. Hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Red Bank
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
866 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Green Grove Terrace
99 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,360
604 sqft
In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Green Grove . . . Just minutes from the beach and amusement park, and within walking distance to many shopping centers.
