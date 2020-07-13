/
pet friendly apartments
73 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Red Bank, NJ
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
Red Bank Terrace
275 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
745 sqft
Red Bank Terrace offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans, garages, and walk-in closets to name a few.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
28 Riverside Avenue
28 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy dining on your private terrace w/ breathtaking views of the Navesink River. This 1BR/1bath upscale unit offers natural light (east), hardwood flrs, new designer blinds & custom doors. Updated kitchen, newly tile flr & new appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
128 Branch Avenue
128 Branch Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APPROX 800 SQF MOVE IN AUGUST 1. IDEAL LOCATION. Centrally located in the heart of Red Bank. Shown virtually at this time. To view video copy and paste url - https://youtu.be/j5fAFJy9ka8 This cozy third floor apartment has 5 rooms.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
West Front Street
55 W Front St, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy waterfront living on the Navesink River at The Element! Situated in the heart of Red Bank super convenient to Riverside Gardens Park, Oyster Point Marina and coveted Broad St where highly rated cafes, restaurants and boutiques are abundant.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
23 Wallace Street
23 Wallace Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1617 sqft
Top Floor offering large private balcony. Built in 2009 The Metropolitan is a luxury residential building with fitness center, concierge, & secure underground parking.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
12 Units Available
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,314
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
7 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,024
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
15 Units Available
Eatontown
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,330
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
5 W Hillsdale Avenue
5 Hillsdale Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Rental for August and September!!! Only asking $7,000!!! This cozy cottage is located in North Long Branch and only 1/2 mile to the beach!! This home might be small but it has it all!! Front porch perfect for entertaining, living room,
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
106 Delaware Ave
106 Delaware Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
872 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Just minutes from the beach, shopping, and several dining options, this bright and airy home is just the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
157 Branchport Avenue
157 Branchport Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL a few short blocks from Pier Village, walking distance to the Municipal Boat Ramp, Monmouth Race Track as well as some of the best restaurants and entertainment Long Branch has to offer.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Eatontown
175 Broad Street
175 Broad Street, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 BED ONE BATH SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT. SMALL PETS CONSIDERED. GOOD CREDIT ONLY
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
4 Units Available
Green Grove Terrace
99 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
710 sqft
In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Green Grove . . . Just minutes from the beach and amusement park, and within walking distance to many shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Bradley Beach
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
960 sqft
The Best of Beach Living! Come home to Terrace Lake. Steps from the beach, ocean and lake views, balconies, spacious apartments, upgraded kitchens and baths and best of all, unparalleled service from your live-in management and maintenance team.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
8 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,735
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,760
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
2 Units Available
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
848 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Long Branch City
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
704 sqft
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Borden Ave
110 Borden Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
110 Borden - Property Id: 283410 Come check out this spacious house in the prime location of Neptune. The house was just renovated completely new! New flooring, kitchen, painting.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
408 4th Avenue
408 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
WINTER RENTAL. This renovated, sunny detached cottage is the perfect getaway to enjoy some peace and quiet for the off season. Avail mid Sept to mid May. Recently remodeled w/ lots of windows, hardwood floors and large washer and dryer.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1075 sqft
All new spacious summer rental with central air conditioning in awesome Asbury Park. 2 large bedrooms, master has king size adjustable bed, second bedroom has queen size bed. Living has sofa bed with comfort mattress.
