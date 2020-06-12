/
seaside heights
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM
101 Apartments for rent in Seaside Heights, NJ📍
306 Sumner Avenue
306 Sumner Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
SUMMER RENTAL! A True Gem of Seaside Heights! Enjoy your Summer Getaway in this SPECTACULAR Summer Weekly Rental. 3br/1ba, off street parking, outdoor shower, outdoor living space, & gas grill.
124 Lincoln Avenue
124 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Seasonal townhouse style rental for $1000 a week, with off street parking and walking distance to beach and restaurants. Newly updated kitchen and baths, den on 2nd level could be additional bedroom.
56 Hancock Avenue
56 Hancock Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTALS! OCEAN BLOCK! NOW RENTING! NOW THRU LABOR DAY! INCLUDES 3 BEACH PASSES , BEACH BIKES, OUTDOOR PATIO WITH GRILL!
1209 Ocean Terrace
1209 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
**Nightly rentals are on sale now!! Book any single night subject to availability. Now's your chance to host your next big party at the hottest property on the East Coast.
118 Sampson Avenue
118 Sampson Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Super clean year round rental only a block to the beach. 2 family property. Spacious 2 bedroom with large living room and dining room and central air. Deck off the kitchen. Plenty of Southern exposure and off street parking.
311 Hiering Avenue
311 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
520 sqft
Adorable SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL ~ PERFECT LOCATION !! Walk to Beach,/ Boardwalk. 2 Bed/1 Bath. *1 Queen bed *1 Bunk Bed (Twin Top - Full Bottom) & *Full Size Sleeper Couch in Living Room. Bring Your Beach Chairs, Beach Towels and Umbrella.
56 Fremont Avenue
56 Fremont Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
11 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom rental in Seaside Heights. One block from the beach! Close to all the attractions and fun Seaside has to offer.
1515 Boulevard
1515 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
Winter rental only, until 5/1/20. Modern, stylish, upgraded(1)BR condo, just one block to ocean beach! Upgrade's inc.ceramic tile, elect, heat, plumbing, windows, ceilings, track lighting, crown moulding. North end of SSH.
313 Hiering Avenue
313 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Featured ListingWeekly Summer Rental @ North End of Seaside Hts.
201 Sheridan Avenue
201 Sheridan Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
SUMMER Rental ONLY - Enjoy the Jersey Shore in this gorgeous 2 bedroom condo 2 Blocks to the beach, 1 Block to the water park and restaurants. Stroll up to the boardwalk and enjoy all the activities. Weekly rental $1,100. Month rent $4,000.
222 Hiering Avenue
222 Hiering Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
JULY & AUGUST AVAILABILITY! Weekly summer rental featuring 2 beds, 1 bath, only 2 blocks from the beach & boardwalk. Enjoy the privacy of your own home...Amenities include...
54 Carteret Avenue
54 Carteret Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
OCEAN BLOCK ~ WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL ~ PERFECT LOCATION ***3 bedroom-1.5 bath - Sleeps 6 Comfortably * 2 Queen Beds/ Bunk bed (twin size). Walk to Beach and Boardwalk. Watch the Sun Rise Over the Atlantic Ocean.
1301 Boulevard
1301 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful summer getaway in a fantastic location. 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo with off-street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Seaside Heights
39 porter ave
39 Porter Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Spacious house 1 block from boardwalk and beach - Property Id: 267390 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267390 Property Id 267390 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5807195)
2304 Grand Central Avenue
2304 Grand Central Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
1 Bedroom, 1 bath Condo with a Pull out Couch in the Living room, Sleeps 4+ Available for summer rental for $900/week.
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. Available Sept. 15-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.
2033 Route 35
2033 Route 35 N, Dover Beaches South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
*FEATURED LISTING* Beautiful & Spacious 2br/1 ba Condo. Summer Weekly Rental! Centrally located in the heart of Ortley Beach. One block to the beach & access to Lavallette Boardwalk, walking distance to Barnacle Bills & the Music Man.
1009 Boulevard
1009 Boulevard, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
September & October available @$2200wk. 6 houses to Ocean.
1505 Boulevard
1505 Boulevard, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
Summer Rental in a great location. From July - Labor Day Weekend this beautiful property rents on a *weekly basis! Located in the desirable Seaside Park. One short block to Beach and an easy walk to the Seaside Heights Boardwalk & Water park.
139 Lafayette Avenue
139 Lafayette Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
BOOKING NOW FOR SUMMER WEEKLY 2020: LARGE AND METICULOUS FOR ENTIRE FAMILY AND FRIENDS , LOVELY FOUR-BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME WITH DECKS FRONT AND REAR, MINI SPLIT AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT UNITS ON A 50 X 120 LOT WITH GAZEBO AND BARBECUE -- GORGEOUS
2400 Grand Central Avenue
2400 Grand Central Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1100 sqft
BEACHES ARE OPEN IN LAVALLETTE, NJ! Summer 2020 weekly1 - week minimum rental in July and August. Relax on the beach with your Family! Vacation in a Family friendly town.
7 Dover Avenue
7 Dover Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$3,500
This is a High End 2 Family Home 4 Houses from the Beach. Each unit gets own Grill, Picnic Table and Outside Shower. 5 Beach Passes Included. Upstairs Unit: 4 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Baths Sleeps 10 Comfortably.
14 F Street
14 F St, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2020 Summer Rental $4000 a week. Ocean Block. Home is pristine and newly renovated, just 2 houses off the ocean and directly across from beach access and lifeguards. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, sleeps 10 in real beds.
137 Princeton Avenue
137 Princeton Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Awesome Summer Retreat 2 Blocks From Beach 1/2 Block Away From Bay Heated Inground Pool.4 Bedroom 2 Bath. 4 Beach Badges Included, All Utilities Included. Kitchen Utensils Included Town Activities Are A Short Walk Away.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Seaside Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,600.
Some of the colleges located in the Seaside Heights area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, Princeton University, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, and Brooklyn Law School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Seaside Heights from include Brooklyn, Queens, Elizabeth, Staten Island, and New Brunswick.
