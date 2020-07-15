/
/
/
Monmouth University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
185 Apartments For Rent Near Monmouth University
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
8 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,029
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,964
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,891
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,827
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Long Branch City
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
704 sqft
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
7 Howland Avenue
7 Howland Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
2776 sqft
LUXURY WINTER RENTAL- Spend your Winter 1 & 1/2 blocks from the ocean in this gorgeous 5 bedroom 2&1/2 bath, Long Branch single family.
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
28 Wallace Avenue
28 Wallace Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$4,600
3220 sqft
Annual rental !Stunning new home on a beautiful block in Oakhurst !!Beautiful gleaming wood floors thru out ,crown moldings ,marble gas fireplace & built ins in living room.Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with Quartz counters tops.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
502 Roseld Avenue
502 Roseld Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Fully furnished 3bd/2.5 bath expanded ranch. Extra large rooms with loads of storage. Eat in updated kitchen, large deck, Master bedroom with private bath and dressing area.Hardwood floors and fenced yard.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
33 Cooper Avenue
33 Cooper Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2169 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Winter Rental in beautiful Grand Resorts! Metropolitan end unit with corner balcony featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths available for the winter/spring season. Spacious open floor plan with over 2,100 square feet of living space.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
200 Oakhurst Road
200 Oakhurst Road, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL-Updated lovely home in the heart of Oakhurst. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage an amazing private yard large enough to add a pool.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
329 Wells Avenue
329 Wells Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL-Enjoy the winter in this updated 3bd/2 bath well kept and newly furnished Ranch home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
450 Redmond Avenue
450 Redmond Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Ranch available for Winter Rental situated on a deep lot in the heart of Oakhurst! A roomy open floor plan features tiled foyer, large living room w/ hardwood floors, formal dining room w/ hardwood floors & bay window, sun drenched eat in
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
146 N Bath Avenue
146 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1900 sqft
WINTER RENTAL! Furnished. Dec 1 through end of May (includes Memorial Day Weekend!)Large private corner lot with beautiful high shrubbery for privacy.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
407 Redmond Avenue
407 Redmond Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- THIS CHARMING HOUSE HAS IT ALL! FROM THE MOMENT YOU STEP ONTO THE PORCH YOU WILL FEEL AT HOME.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
4 Greeley Terrace
4 Greeley Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2712 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL at desirable Beachfront North just North of Ocean Place Resort and Spa. First level boasts a home office/young adults room with private entrance and a full bath. 2nd level is perfect for entertaining guests all on one floor.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
77 Pinewood Avenue
77 Pinewood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,125
Gorgeous and fully Furnished WINTER rental available on Labor Day 2020.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
168 W Palmer Avenue
168 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Newly renovated 5bd/3 bath Bilevel. New kitchen with granite counters and ceramic tile floors.Hardwood floors in most bedrooms and central air. Master bedroom with private renovated bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Elberon
811 Norwood Avenue
811 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL - Adorable 3bd/2 bath ranch home with central air, hardwood floors, fenced in yard, garage and basement. Master bedroom has private updated bath. Screened in sun room. Close to houses of worship.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
327 Roosevelt Avenue
327 Roosevelt Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL. Available Sept 7th 2020 - May 15th 2021. Great location! Charming 3 bedroom 2 full baths. Large living/dining room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Corian countertops.Two newer full bathrooms.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
675 Ocean Avenue
675 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury at the beach, Ocean front, carefree lifestyle, amenities galore in the newly renovated Harbour Mansion. All utilities and $788 condo fee are included on the rent. Spacious 2 bedroom w/ direct ocean views from your own private balcony.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Elberon
988 Elizabeth Terrace
988 Elizabeth Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1287 sqft
WINTER RENTAL- 4bd/2 bath Ranch. Hardwood floors, finished basement with bath. Fully furnished, updated kitchen, laundry, plenty of parking & garage for storage. Monmouth University students welcome.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Elberon
296 Lockwood Avenue
296 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$58,000
Step into this wonderful, 6 Bedroom, 4 bath home located in the Elberon section of Long Branch. House has been completely renovated! Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1048 Norwood Avenue
1048 Norwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
WINTER RENTAL-6BD/3.5 BATHS COLONIAL.BEDROOM WITH BATH ON MAIN LEVEL.SECOND BEDROOM ON MAIN LEVEL HAS HALF BATH.4 LARGE BDS UPSTAIRS WITH 2 FULL BATHS.GARAGE FOR STORAGE, FRONT PORCH FOR ENJOYING, PRIVATE YARD FOR BARBECUING.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Elberon
1101 Lincoln Court
1101 Lincoln Court, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
WINTER RENTAL-6 BD/3 BATH RANCH WITH FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Elberon
334 Norgrove Place
334 Norgrove Place, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
Furnished WINTER rental in walking distance to Monmouth University. This well maintained colonial home has 5 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms with 1 half bath.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
276 W End Avenue
276 West End Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2288 sqft
Awesome opportunity to live just a few blocks to Long Branch beaches for the entire year! Picturesque shore colonial with a wrap around porch. Open concept on the first level with tons of natural light.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJKenilworth, NJCliffwood Beach, NJWatchung, NJBelmar, NJNeptune City, NJBrielle, NJ