Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets range Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry

Red Bank Terrace offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans, garages, and walk-in closets to name a few. Living at Red Bank Terrace, you will find easy access to public transportation nearby and the beach only 15 minutes away. Fine dining, shopping, and entertainment are close by.