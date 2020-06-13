/
englishtown
109 Apartments for rent in Englishtown, NJ📍
Englishtown
22 Lasatta Avenue
22 Lasatta Avenue, Englishtown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Cherry Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Rich Hardwood Floors, Newer Bathroom, Additional sink with vanity in Master. Huge walk in closet in Master Bedroom. Newer energy efficient windows and new shades.
Englishtown
29 Water Street
29 Water Street, Englishtown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Bright and airy apartment with two bedrooms. One full bath. Living room and dining area. All Woodfloor. Eat-in kitchen. Beautiful maple cabinets with granite counter top. Large driveway for car park.
Englishtown
43 Queens Way
43 Queens Way, Englishtown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Amazing opportunity to move right in to this improved and beautifully updated 2 level townhouse. Perfect entertaining area with bar overlooking deck with included BBQ grille. The kitchen with new appliances, bar table and 4 bar chairs.
Results within 1 mile of Englishtown
Yorketown
314 Longwood Drive
314 Longwood Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1314 sqft
Annual Rental with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage, and many updates. Recently updated eat-in Kitchen featuring stone countertops and newer appliances. Vinyl flooring throughout.
41 Dortmunder Drive
41 Dortmunder Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2100 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2/5 BATH CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN BRIARHEATH COMMUNITY; 3 LEVELS, LARGE KITCHEN WITH EAT-IN AREA, 2 LARGE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AND 1 ON THE 1ST FLOOR; MASTER BATHROOM HAS JACUZZI TUB, SHOWER; WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM; NICE
Results within 5 miles of Englishtown
7 Citadel Circle
7 Citadel Cir, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3466 sqft
Desirable single family home in the Four Seasons @ Monroe. Located in a private Cul-De-Sac location with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath and loft. Featuring a 2 car garage and an open layout with upgraded kitchen appliances.
339 SAINT ANDREWS PL
339 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rental Available in Manalapan NJ - Property Id: 289164 UPDATED 2BED/2BATH CONDO IN MANALAPAN!! BEAUTIFUL, RECENTLY UPDATED CONDOMINIUM IN DESIRABLE COMMUNITY!!! Lower level 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Knob Hill.
50 Christopher Ct Unit 8
50 Christopher Court, West Freehold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1280 sqft
50 Christopher Ct Unit 8 - Property Id: 284683 Move-in ready Townhouse located in Wyndham Place with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths and a Parking Space. Recently painted and professionally cleaned.
77 Overlook Way
77 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1158 sqft
Move Right in to this beautiful Renovated very rare End Unit Ranch. This home has all new windows with an additional window in the Living Rm for an abundance of sunlight.
33 Oliver Court
33 Oliver Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Electric Paid by: Tenant; Gas Paid by: Tenant; Sewer Paid by: Tenant; Water Paid by: Tenant; Internet/Cable Paid by Tenant; Grounds Maintained by: Owner; Maintenance Fee Paid by: Owner; Security Deposit: $3,150
39 Worthington Court
39 Worthington Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Lovely 2BR , 2 Bath lower Condo on Wyndham w/slider to back patio. So much redone: Replaced H/Water heater, Replaced windows & slider, M/Bath gutted and redone, renovated 2nd bath, Ceiling Fans & HH in LR, DR,, Hall & Kitchen.
71 Overlook Way
71 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Covered Bridge active adult 55+ age restricted community. Very well maintained lower 2 bedroom 1 bath end unit. Many renovations including newer kitchen cabinets, countertops ,bathroom tub, surround and vanity.
348 Saint Andrews Place
348 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1608 sqft
Your search is over! Beautiful, vacant and safe, 3rd floor penthouse (9ft Ceiling) in one of the nicest developments in Manalapan's Knob Hill.
Robertsville
354 Sunshine Court
354 Sunshine Court, Robertsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Light and bright, beautiful and completely renovated condo with loft. Located on a cul-de-sac , this airy, freshly painted unit boasts beautiful updated floors and newer windows. Family room has vaulted ceilings.
23 Meadow Green Circle
23 Meadow Green Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Move in ready. All completley redone with granite counters, updated baths, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, upper level unit.Adult community with all amenities-pool,clubhouse,tennis. Close to transportation and shopping. NO smockers, No pets. Available July 1st.
78 Overlook Way
78 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
If you are age 55+ without pets this one is for you. Super Clean and Updated Upper Level 2 bdrm condo boasts beautiful white shaker cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in this eat in kitchen.
548 St Andrews Place
548 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Renters delight! Available for immediate occupancy! This desirable and beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 2 bathroom upper level floor unit with private golf course views.
115 State Route 33
115 State Route 33, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2535 sqft
Spacious rental in Freehold! This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a brick fireplace in the family room & a full basement. Hardwood floors in the dining room, halls & 3 of the 4 bedrooms.
Raintree
34 Tulip Lane
34 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Upper Level Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo just been freshly painted. Open floor lay-out with cathedral ceilings, skylights and hardwood floors throughout. Sunny and Bright master bedroom w/walking closet.
218 Medford Court
218 Medford Court, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just renovated ''lower level'' 55+ rental,spacious with an abundance of closets space. Freshly painted with new laminate flooring. Beautiful enclosed sun room too.
165 Cross Slope Court
165 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Lovely LOWER updated two-bedroom, two-bath condo. Features eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Main bath with new vanity, commode, and tub. Master Bathroom with Stall shower. Enclosed patio with wooded view.
Robertsville
425 Bayberry Court
425 Bayberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Here is a wonderful adult community rental in Marlboro township on the lower level having a 1 bedroom with den, which could be an additional bedroom in the active community of Marlboro Greens.
108 Amberly Drive
108 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1014 sqft
Adult Community Covered Bridge I Renovated unit 2 bedrooms 1 bath upper level. Freshly painted, renovated kitchen and bathroom washer and dryer in unit, laminate floors thru out the condo.
28 Meadow Green Circle
28 Meadow Green Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
JUST FRESHLY PAINTED.RENOVATED 2BR 1.5 BATHS.FEATURING EATIN KITCHEN,CUSTOM CABINETS,CERAMIC FLR.SPACIOUS LR/DR.COMFORTABLE MASTER BR WITH PRIVATE HALF BATH.SEPERATE LAUNDRY ROOM.WOOD FLOORS IN LR/DR,2 BRS.COZY ENCLOSED PORCH.
