Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 PM
178 Apartments for rent in Toms River, NJ📍
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.
1214 Waters Edge Drive
1214 Waters Edge Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
VACANT. Upper level, spacious and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, new microwave, dishwasher and double Lazy Susan. Brand NEW windows, laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout.
699 Bay Avenue
699 Bay Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Dover Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,380sqft! Charming Curb Appeal boasting
1806 Scarlet Oak Avenue
1806 Scarlet Oak Avenue, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
640 sqft
Lovely maintained 1 Bedroom ground floor unit for annual lease. Full appliance package with laundry. Spacious rooms with slider off living room that leads out to a nice patio with park-like grounds. Access to community pool and other amenities.
2011 Waters Edge Drive
2011 Waters Edge Drive, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1025 sqft
Move right into this 2 bedroom/2 bath end unit Condo which features a new Kitchen with new cabinets, countertop & Stainless steel appliances * Enjoy your breakfast/dinner nook offset to the kitchen overlooking beautiful scenic and peaceful water
42 Lagoon Drive E
42 Lagoon Drive East, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Gorgeous, completely updated waterfront Silverton ranch available for annual rental. Enjoy waterfront living year round!! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room and family room on a large lagoon lot. Two driveways with plenty of space for water toys!
604 Rio Grande Drive
604 Rio Grande Dr, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1973 sqft
Great oppomurity to rent this beasutiful town home, new construction ,Lots of living space and an abundance of natural light make the Beethoven a townhome that lives like a single family.
3332 Windsor Avenue
3332 Windsor Avenue, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
The perfect winter rental!! Four big bedrooms and three full baths. One bedroom is on the first floor for guests, office or TV room.
906 Rio Grande Drive
906 Rio Grande Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
2254 sqft
Pictures are from the furnished model home, home is unfurnished & vacant. Welcome home to the luxury New Construction townhouses located in the Riverwood Chase complex in the highly desirable North Dover area in Toms River.
3414 Lisbon Avenue
3414 Lisbon Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is an annual rental at 2200.00 per month the tenant pays the Realtor fee. Or a summer rental June July August September $5500.00 per month Water front 3 bedrooms 1 bath open floor plan fully furnished.
34 Dover Walk
34 Dover Walk, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 34 Dover Walk in Toms River. View photos, descriptions and more!
1405 King George Lane
1405 King George Ln, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1706 sqft
LOCATION is everything in a Condo complex. Private & Quiet in Rear. Walk to Pool. Tree Lined View Beyond Decked Courtyard while having maximum privacy off your front balcony & rear deck. Great area behind courtyard for family get-togethers.
1455 Randolph Street
1455 Randolph Street, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Come see a beautiful fresh 3 bed 2 bath house with lots of extra space and a beautiful backyard come a make this your home
58 Gladney Avenue
58 Gladney Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely 3 bedroom ranch in Money Island sectionof Toms River. Enclosed front porch. Carpet in 2 bedrooms. Separate laundry room. Fenced yardNo pets, no smokers. Tenant must have minimum credit scores of 620.
33 Turnberry Circle
33 Turnberry Circle, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1329 sqft
Beautiful rental, hardwood floors through out, two full updated baths, large closets and plenty of room for storage in basement. Quiet community with pool access. Close to shopping and restaurants.
13 Pumpshire Road
13 Pumpshire Road, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You don't want to miss this one! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with desirable open floor plan! Gorgeous over sized kitchen w/center island, granite counters and stainless appliances.
2292 S Tapestry Court
2292 Tapestry Court, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
LOOKING FOR PRIVACY? look no more!! this 4 Bed home has so much to offer!! located at the end of a cul-de-sac- sac.
524 Hollywood Avenue
524 Hollywood Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Hi come see the beautiful house available for rent
413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor.
124 Mount Lane
124 Mount Lane, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Amazing opportunity to rent this well cared for Bright and Sunny 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with an inground pool in the highly desired Silverton section of town.
806 Conifer Street
806 Conifer Street, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
6 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT RENTAL, DOWNTOWN TOMS RIVER 2 BRS WITH NEWER KITCHEN AND BATH, GORGEOUS HARD WOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL A/C, GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS RESTAURANTS AND MORE, OWNER IS UNCLE OF LISTING AGENT.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Toms River, the median rent is $1,311 for a studio, $1,456 for a 1-bedroom, $1,735 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,237 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Toms River, check out our monthly Toms River Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Toms River area include LIU Brooklyn, Princeton University, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, Brooklyn Law School, and CUNY Kingsborough Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Toms River from include Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, New Brunswick, and Trenton.
