57 Main Avenue

AUGUST 2020, SUMMER ONLY. Tastefully decorated, loft style one-bedroom apartment available for the entire month of August, 2020. Fabulous condo on 3rd floor of historic elevator building located right on downtown Main Avenue. Enjoy all that charming Ocean Grove as to offer at your fingertips. Living Room w/ soaring ceilings, modern kitchen w. stainless steel appliances and adjacent dining room with original exposed brick on the first floor. Loft bedroom with queen bed & view of the ocean. Shared outdoor patio area for guest use is on the 2nd fl. Less than 1 block walk to all shopping, dining, groceries, art galleries, etc. 3 blocks from the beach & a 10 min walk from Asbury Park. $4,000 a month inc util, wifi & cable. No laundry on property. No pets. $500 sec dep & $100 cleaning fee.