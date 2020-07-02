All apartments in Ocean Grove
Ocean Grove, NJ
57 Main Avenue
57 Main Avenue

57 Main Avenue · (732) 682-6483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 9 SUMMER · Avail. now

$4,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
AUGUST 2020, SUMMER ONLY. Tastefully decorated, loft style one-bedroom apartment available for the entire month of August, 2020. Fabulous condo on 3rd floor of historic elevator building located right on downtown Main Avenue. Enjoy all that charming Ocean Grove as to offer at your fingertips. Living Room w/ soaring ceilings, modern kitchen w. stainless steel appliances and adjacent dining room with original exposed brick on the first floor. Loft bedroom with queen bed & view of the ocean. Shared outdoor patio area for guest use is on the 2nd fl. Less than 1 block walk to all shopping, dining, groceries, art galleries, etc. 3 blocks from the beach & a 10 min walk from Asbury Park. $4,000 a month inc util, wifi & cable. No laundry on property. No pets. $500 sec dep & $100 cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Main Avenue have any available units?
57 Main Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57 Main Avenue have?
Some of 57 Main Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Main Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
57 Main Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Main Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 57 Main Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 57 Main Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 57 Main Avenue offers parking.
Does 57 Main Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Main Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Main Avenue have a pool?
No, 57 Main Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 57 Main Avenue have accessible units?
No, 57 Main Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Main Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Main Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Main Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Main Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
