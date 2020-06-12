/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
83 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ocean Grove, NJ
39 Pilgrim Pathway
39 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Two Bedroom Two Bath 3rd Floor Apartment located in the Heart of Historic Ocean Grove . Open concept, hardwood floors thru out, master bedroom bedroom with En Suite Bath, Large Closet & private door to back porch.
97 Asbury Avenue
97 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
The excitement of Asbury Park and the old world charm of Ocean Grove, this home is located just across the footbridge over Wesley Lake. Fully furnished and beautifully finished. Shared large front porch and side fenced patio w/ BBQ grill.
29 Olin Street
29 Olin Street, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
SUMMER RENTAL This 2 bedroom , first floor unit has everything needed for your vacation at the beach. Perfectly located , 1 1/2 blocks to the beach, 1 block to the center of town.
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
JUST A FEW WEEKS REMAINING: $1900 weekly 7/25 - 9/18 or @$6700 month. Winter rental begins October @ $1600 Mo +. Updated & Immaculate home w/4 Beach Badges (2 SR/youth & 2 Regular).
87 Embury Avenue
87 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER. $1900 week in September. Winter Rental begins October for $1650 month + Utilities.
16 Surf Avenue
16 Surf Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO SUMMER RENTAL WITH OCEAN VIEWS from sun room. Located 1 block from the beach, blocks to Asbury Park and center of Ocean Grove, this 1,100 sq.
71 Mount Tabor Way
71 Mount Tabor Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
SUMMER 2020 RENTAL!!! Welcome to your SUMMER Getaway! Fully Equipped Two Bedroom / Two Bathroom Luxury Apartment with Adorable Wrap around Front Porch overlooking Greenleaf Park! This second and third floor apt features: Fully stocked modernized
6 Webb Avenue
6 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Spacious Winter Rental first floor 2 Bedroom Condo on Beach Block! Enjoy living/dining area with beach views, decorative fire place, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and hardwood floors throughout first floor.
132 Heck Avenue
132 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
WINTER RENTAL ONLY September 2020-May 2021. This Ocean Grove Charmer is a Perfect Opportunity to Have Your Own Winter Pied-A-Terre! Just a Stone's Throw from Asbury's Excitement & OGs Victorian town.
87 Cookman Avenue
87 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
$1,700/WEEKLY 2020 SUMMER RENTAL Cuter than a button! This Ocean Grove Victorian cottage offers a private patio and wrap around porch for BBQs and enjoying summer breezes, living room w/ separate TV nook, dining room, updated kitchen w/ Viking
107 Asbury Avenue
107 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 CAR DRIVEWAY included !
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Grove
509 Memorial Drive
509 Memorial Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury Apts @ Bradley Beach Train Station - Brand New Luxury Apartments for Rent Steps from the Bradley Beach Train Station Parking is included Stainless Steel Appliances Large Closets Hardwood Flooring Blocks from the Beach (RLNE5612537)
Bradley Beach
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and
Asbury Park
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking.
Avon-by-the-Sea
709 Ocean Avenue
709 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH OCEANFRONT CONDO WITH INCREDIBLE UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS.$9000 FOR JULY OR AUG THRU LABOR DAY.DISCOUNT AVAILABLE IF SOMEONE WANTS BOTH MONTHS OR ENTIRE SUMMER. LAST WEEK IN JUNE A BONUS FOR ANYONE WHO RENTS JULY
Asbury Park
508 Fourth Avenue
508 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Rental-Located just 4 blocks from the beach, secluded Carriage House in the back of the Stephen Crane House. Two bedroom, bath and a half, condo alternative. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and transportation.
Asbury Park
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1050 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL (8/10-8/31)- create lasting memories in this lovely modern, clean and bright restored 2 bedroom/2 full bath 1st floor unit of a 2 family home.
Avon-by-the-Sea
22 E End Avenue
22 East End Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
Monthly summer rental. Just a half a block to the beach. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Sleeps 7. Bonus sun room leading to patio living room off kitchen. $2,600 a week. $125 cleaning fee. Available June 21 to July 21 badges provided
Asbury Park
1213 4th Avenue
1213 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1000 sqft
This adorable 2 bed 1.5 bath home on one of the prettiest streets in Asbury Park is now for rent for the Summer 2020 season! One bed downstairs, one up with a loft perfect for additional guests.
Asbury Park
415 3rd Avenue
415 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1200 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL. You choose...$6,000 for July, $6,000 for August or $5,000 for September. Enjoy this fully furnished spacious first floor 2br/2bth with an open floor plan for all your entertaining needs.
Asbury Park
1001 2nd Avenue
1001 Second Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1567 sqft
WOW! Enjoy July & August in a Fabulous 2BR/2.5BA Loft w/3 BALCONIES...1 PARKING SPACE...
Bradley Beach
110 Evergreen Avenue
110 Evergreen Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
You'll be Impressed, Once You Tour This Summer Rental located 1/2 Block from the Beach! Captivating views of Sylvan Lake.
Asbury Park
1003 Bond Street
1003 Bond Street, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Brand New and ready for occupancy! Pristine 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors, complete with in-unit washer/dryer and dedicated parking space! A spacious and sunlit Living/Dining Room combo welcomes you
Asbury Park
1413 Webb Street
1413 Webb Street, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
900 sqft
Ask about our no security deposit program! . Come and check the lavish two story home on Webb Street. This is a part of our brand new, "Lofts at Webb Street" complex. This spacious 2 Bedroom / 2.
