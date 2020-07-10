/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:33 AM
212 Apartments for rent in Ocean Grove, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
18 Ocean Avenue
18 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$19,500
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Extended SUMMER.Come enjoy beautiful Ocean Grove for EXTENDED SUMMER in this oceanfront Grand Victorian.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Winter rental begins Mid September @ $1600 Mo + Utilities.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
61 Cookman Avenue
61 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available weekly July & August. Bright & Spacious 3BR/1BA Ocean Grove Summer Rental. Just 3 Blocks to Beach & Boardwalk! 1 Block to Tennis/Pickleball Court & Fletcher Lake & Playground. Lovely Front Porch w/Side Porch & Gas Grill.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
42 Pilgrim Pathway
42 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Sunny and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor annual rental, In Historic Ocean Grove.Open plan living room/kitchen, with plenty of storage. Master with En Suite bath, and washer/dryer.Two blocks to beautiful beaches! Steps to Main Street shops.
1 of 56
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
19 Ocean Avenue
19 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$12,600
Available June thru September @ $1800-Nightly (7 night minimum) includes 6 Season Beach Badges. Off Season rates October-March @ $5000 monthly. Welcome to The Grande Dame Of Victorians! The Historic Strandvue Offers 6 BRs (Sleeps 16) & 4.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Last week of September available 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities through April 15, 2021. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
14 New York Avenue
14 New York Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Large 2 & 3rd floor apartment behind the Great Auditorium 3 blocks to beach. 4 BRs and 2 Bath completely renovated 2018 with custom eat in kitchen. Washer/dryer on 2nd floor and Central Air. Great covered porch.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
87 Cookman Avenue
87 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
$1,700/WEEKLY 2020 SUMMER RENTAL Cuter than a button! This Ocean Grove Victorian cottage offers a private patio and wrap around porch for BBQs and enjoying summer breezes, living room w/ separate TV nook, dining room, updated kitchen w/ Viking
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
13 Embury Avenue
13 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
9 Bedrooms
$7,000
Perfect Beach House for Your Large Group! 9 BEDROOMS Sleeps 16 & 4 Baths! 1st Beach Block! Stunning Ocean Views! This Quintessential Victorian Ocean Grove Summer Rental Has It All! Fabulous 1st Fl w/Large Living & Dining Room, Full BA & Huge
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
59 Kingsley Place
59 Kingsley Place, Ocean Grove, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2020-2021 WINTER RENTAL Spacious & charming Victorian with 4BRs, 2BAs, living room, dining room & stunning/renovated eat in kitchen, front wrap around porch, rear yard. Located just 2.5 blocks to Ocean Grove beach shops & restaurants.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
87 Embury Avenue
87 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Winter Rental w/ 2BR & 2BA October -May for $1650 month + Utilities.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
132 Stockton Avenue
132 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This adorable winter rental is available 9/15/20 thru 6/15/21. Meticulously maintained, it features an updated kitchen with dishwasher and washer/dryer,2 bedrooms, a full renovated bath, hardwood floors and an oversized fenced in yard with a deck.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
71 Webb Avenue
71 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
OCTOBER 2020-MAY 2021 FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL Cozy 2nd floor one bedroom apartment in heart of Historic Ocean Grove. Living room with cool tree house balcony access, spacious bedroom, eat in kitchen & full bath, coin Washer/Dryer on site.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
42 Abbott Avenue
42 Abbott Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home close to beach and Fletcher Lake available for WEEKLY or longer. Ideal property for extended family as it is set up as 2 units for extra privacy.
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
75 Webb Avenue
75 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
This Renovated Victorian Is Perfect for Friends & Family w/Separate In-Law Suite. Beautiful Wrap-Around Porch, Fenced-In Backyard w/BBQ & Upper Deck. 5BR/3BA-Sleeps 12.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
97 Asbury Avenue
97 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
The excitement of Asbury Park and the old world charm of Ocean Grove, this home is located just across the footbridge over Wesley Lake. Fully furnished and beautifully finished. Shared large front porch and side fenced patio w/ BBQ grill.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
21 Surf Avenue
21 Surf Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
Beautiful Summer rental 1 1/2 blocks from the Atlantic Ocean.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
13 Pitman Avenue
13 Pitman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$16,500
Located in the first beach block of Pitman Avenue. Currently under renovation, this home will offer a spacious first floor with an open floor plan, new kitchen and new half bath.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
16 Surf Avenue
16 Surf Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO SUMMER RENTAL WITH OCEAN VIEWS from sun room. Located 1 block from the beach, blocks to Asbury Park and center of Ocean Grove, this 1,100 sq.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
71 Mount Tabor Way
71 Mount Tabor Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
SUMMER 2020 RENTAL!!! Welcome to your SUMMER Getaway! Fully Equipped Two Bedroom / Two Bathroom Luxury Apartment with Adorable Wrap around Front Porch overlooking Greenleaf Park! This second and third floor apt features: Fully stocked modernized
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
21 Pitman Avenue
21 Pitman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
SUMMER RENTAL This lovely victorian home is located 1 block from the beach with fabulous ocean views.. This large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with sunny southern exposure is ideally located on beautiful Pitman Avenue.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
78 Mount Tabor Way
78 Mount Tabor Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
SUMMER RENTAL 2020. This charming home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 open porches plus a garage for bikes and beach gear. Fabulous location across from a beautiful park, close to town and AP and just 4 blocks to beach. 4 beach badges provided.
1 of 8
Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
16 Lake Avenue
16 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16 Lake Avenue in Ocean Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
61 Stockton Avenue
61 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL - Look no further...this is the outstanding Summer Rental you are waiting for. More photos to come. Spacious 4 Bdrm/3.5 Bath home on a double lot w/ impressive outdoor space to enjoy with family & friends.
