/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM
114 Furnished Apartments for rent in Ocean Grove, NJ
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
71 Webb Avenue
71 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
OCTOBER 2020-MAY 2021 FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL Cozy 2nd floor one bedroom apartment in heart of Historic Ocean Grove. Living room with cool tree house balcony access, spacious bedroom, eat in kitchen & full bath, coin Washer/Dryer on site.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
97 Asbury Avenue
97 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
The excitement of Asbury Park and the old world charm of Ocean Grove, this home is located just across the footbridge over Wesley Lake. Fully furnished and beautifully finished. Shared large front porch and side fenced patio w/ BBQ grill.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
21 Pitman Avenue
21 Pitman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
SUMMER RENTAL This lovely victorian home is located 1 block from the beach with fabulous ocean views.. This large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with sunny southern exposure is ideally located on beautiful Pitman Avenue.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
56 Heck Avenue
56 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
SUMMER 2020 Great ,stylish 3 bedroom 2 full bath rental with bonus room Recently painted and newly furnished this rental is one block to town and 2 1/2 blocks to the beach. Rocking chair front porch and outdoor space out back.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
35 1/2 Olin Street
35 1/2 Olin St, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
'Pumpkin Pie Sweet' this 1 BR 1 B First fl apt has all you need for time at the beach including an outside shower and rear yard. Fully furnished with linens, dishes and cable tv/wifi.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
108 Clark Avenue
108 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful New Build (2016) for your ideal Ocean Grove vacation! 3 bd (2 queen & 1 king master en-suite w/balcony), 2.5 bath.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
44 Webb Avenue
44 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,750
Spend your Summer in a spectacular 1880's Queen Ann Victorian just 2 blocks to the Ocean Grove boardwalk and beach! This 5 bedroom, 3 bath restored home combines the conveniences of a modern beach house with original architectural details and
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Grove
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
409 Burlington Avenue
409 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend the Summer in Bradley Beach in this Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 1/2 bath residence, located in the desired south end of Bradley Beach.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
307 6th Avenue
307 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL from 6/27 to 9/7 of this completely renovated & spacious upper level unit in an immaculate multi-family home located two blocks to the beach in sought after northeast Asbury Park! This bright & sunny unit was completely remodeled in
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
307 4th Avenue
307 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$5,000
Beautiful, sun-filled, fully renovated, and fully furnished 1 bedroom condo 3 blocks to the beach could be yours for the summer! Open kitchen/living with island/bar, dishwasher. Balcony with ocean views, hardwood floors, dishwasher, updated bathroom.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
605 Monmouth Avenue
605 Monmouth Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Only available September 15th to Oct 1st currently. The cutest house on the street and just a few short blocks to the beach! This completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is now available for rent.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
905 Central Avenue
905 Central Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
FULL SUMMER RENTAL just 2 blocks from the beach. Looking for an escape? Look no more! This charming 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home is now available for the full summer season in beautiful Bradley Beach.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
407 2nd Avenue
407 2nd Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1665 sqft
Aug 1 - Aug 31 - $10,000!Beautiful South side of Bradley Beach - park your car in the driveway and walk a few blocks East to the beach or a few blocks West to great take out restaurants & shops.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
602 3rd Avenue
602 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
Come spend the summer on the Jersey shore. This updated, beautifully furnished first floor apartment is just blocks to the great beaches in Asbury Park. Available July and August 6000 a month Don't wait! Summer is just around the corner.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
300 Deal Lake Drive
300 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Winter Rental available Sep 13. Walk to the beach!! Fully furnished and renovated condo located on Deal Lake. Enjoy views of the lake and ocean.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1213 4th Avenue
1213 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1000 sqft
This adorable 2 bed 1.5 bath home on one of the prettiest streets in Asbury Park is now for rent for the Summer 2020 season! One bed downstairs, one up with a loft perfect for additional guests.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
415 3rd Avenue
415 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1200 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL. You choose...$6,000 for July, $6,000 for August or $5,000 for September. Enjoy this fully furnished spacious first floor 2br/2bth with an open floor plan for all your entertaining needs.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
502 Asbury Avenue
502 Asbury Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
SUMMER/FALL 2020- Enjoy this amazing fully restored 3 bedroom/1.5 bathroom furnished cottage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1003 Bond Street
1003 Bond Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Brand New and ready for occupancy! Pristine 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors, complete with in-unit washer/dryer and dedicated parking space! A spacious and sunlit Living/Dining Room combo welcomes you
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1504 Sewall Avenue
1504 Sewall Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
888 sqft
Grab your clothes, pillows and sheets, and move to The Sunny Side of the Street! This newly renovated, FULLY FURNISHED, cozy 3 BD, 1 BA Ranch home is ready for you! This home has been thoughtfully appointed while made completely new with an open
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
408 Burlington Avenue
408 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Summer Rental .Fantastic 4/5 bedroom, 2 bath updated home 3 blocks from the beach. Rocking chair front porch and upper deck with wonderful water views overlooking Sylvan lake. Large deck out back for bar-b-cuing.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
218 4th Avenue
218 4th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2nd Beach Block! Fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Bradley Beach home available for weekly/monthly rental. Relax on the front porch and grill/dine on the patio after a fun day at the beach.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
337 Norwood Avenue
337 Norwood Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1200 sqft
2020 SUMMER SEASON JUNE JULY AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER RENTAL. JUNE $6,000 JULY $15,000 AUGUST $15,000, SEPTEMBER $6,000, TWO WEEK RENTAL $7,500, WINTER RENTAL $1,600 PER MONTH OCTOBER-MAY.
Similar Pages
Ocean Grove 1 BedroomsOcean Grove 2 BedroomsOcean Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOcean Grove 3 BedroomsOcean Grove Apartments with Balcony
Ocean Grove Apartments with GarageOcean Grove Apartments with GymOcean Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOcean Grove Apartments with ParkingOcean Grove Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJ