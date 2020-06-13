Apartment List
/
NJ
/
ocean grove
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:57 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Ocean Grove, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER.. Still Available 8/29-9/5 @$2990; 9/12-9/19 @ $2700; 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
112 Clark Avenue
112 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available All August for $6700 or $1900 weekly btwn 7/25 - 9/18. Winter rental begins October @ $1600 Mo +. Updated & Immaculate home w/4 Beach Badges (2 SR/youth & 2 Adult).

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
101 Heck Avenue
101 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Annual Rental!!! Very spacious second floor unit. The apartment is pristine. Hardwood floors throughout. The apartment features completely updated kitchen and full bath. Close to schools, shopping and transportation. Blocks to the beach!!!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
39 Pilgrim Pathway
39 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Two Bedroom Two Bath 3rd Floor Apartment located in the Heart of Historic Ocean Grove . Open concept, hardwood floors thru out, master bedroom bedroom with En Suite Bath, Large Closet & private door to back porch.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
SUMMER Rental Available June or August @ $7500month or $1900 week. w/ 2 BEACH BADGES.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
132 Stockton Avenue
132 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This adorable winter rental is available 9/15/20 thru 6/15/21. Meticulously maintained, it features an updated kitchen with dishwasher and washer/dryer,2 bedrooms, a full renovated bath, hardwood floors and an oversized fenced in yard with a deck.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
71 Webb Avenue
71 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
OCTOBER 2020-MAY 2021 FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL Cozy 2nd floor one bedroom apartment in heart of Historic Ocean Grove. Living room with cool tree house balcony access, spacious bedroom, eat in kitchen & full bath, coin Washer/Dryer on site.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
102 Lake Avenue
102 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
1000 sqft
(FULL SEASON) available for 15K OR full individual month of June for 6K, full individual month of July for 6K or full individual month of August for 6K. Pets are welcome on a case by case. Prime Location! Summer 2020 Rental.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
42 Abbott Avenue
42 Abbott Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home close to beach and Fletcher Lake available for WEEKLY or longer SUMMER RENTALS. Ideal property for extended family as it is set up as 2 units for extra privacy.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
75 Webb Avenue
75 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
This Renovated Victorian Is Perfect for Friends & Family w/Separate In-Law Suite. Beautiful Wrap-Around Porch, Fenced-In Backyard w/BBQ & Upper Deck. 5BR/3BA-Sleeps 12.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
97 Asbury Avenue
97 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
The excitement of Asbury Park and the old world charm of Ocean Grove, this home is located just across the footbridge over Wesley Lake. Fully furnished and beautifully finished. Shared large front porch and side fenced patio w/ BBQ grill.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
32 Main Avenue
32 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Have you always dreamed about living at the Jersey Shore but the opportunity has never presented itself? Well NOW is the time to make it happen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
29 Olin Street
29 Olin Street, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
SUMMER RENTAL This 2 bedroom , first floor unit has everything needed for your vacation at the beach. Perfectly located , 1 1/2 blocks to the beach, 1 block to the center of town.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
96 Cookman Avenue
96 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
SUMMER 2020. Great large and roomy summer rental . Located on lovely Cookman ave this 5 bedroom 3 bath home has room for everyone. First floor offers a small bedroom, large open living room /dining room, family room, kitchen and full bath.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
64 Heck Avenue
64 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
SUMMER ONLY. Modern updated open space 3 blocks to beach this 1st floor apartment has 1 BR and 1 Bath, Queen Bed and Convertible chair and sofa. Linens provided and fully equipped kitchen, shower only.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
18 Abbott Avenue
18 Abbott Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
ONE BLOCK TO BEACH. Does not get better than this This first floor unit boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, galley kitchen, large living room and private fenced in patio. Close to Bradley Beach, town, Asbury Park and One block to Beach.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
87 Embury Avenue
87 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER. $1900 week in September. Winter Rental begins October for $1650 month + Utilities.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
98 Lake Avenue
98 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
WINTER RENTAL Begins October 1 at $1600 month plus utilities. Charming 1st Fl, 2BR Cottage Offers Panoramic Views.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
18 Atlantic Avenue
18 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
AUGUST RENTAL! Enjoy your summer vacation at this gorgeous penthouse condo. This condo includes three private decks that overlook the ocean and Asbury Park.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
88 Mount Carmel Way
88 Mount Carmel Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
Studio
$2,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available June $2800, September 3100. labor Day Week 8/31-9/7 @ $1000. Spacious Studio w/Queen Bed Features a Charming Living Room Area Outfitted w/Sleeper Sofa for the Extra Guest & Island w/Stools Separating the Space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
13 Pilgrim Pathway
13 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Spend the Summer inHistoric Ocean Grove ... 2 Blocks to the Beach, 2 Blocks to Cookman Ave in Asbury . 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths , Laundry,Outdoor Shower & Wonderfull Front Sitting Porch .

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
21 Surf Avenue
21 Surf Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
Beautiful Summer rental 1 1/2 blocks from the Atlantic Ocean.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
13 Pitman Avenue
13 Pitman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$16,500
Located in the first beach block of Pitman Avenue. Currently under renovation, this home will offer a spacious first floor with an open floor plan, new kitchen and new half bath.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
71 Mount Tabor Way
71 Mount Tabor Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
SUMMER 2020 RENTAL!!! Welcome to your SUMMER Getaway! Fully Equipped Two Bedroom / Two Bathroom Luxury Apartment with Adorable Wrap around Front Porch overlooking Greenleaf Park! This second and third floor apt features: Fully stocked modernized
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ocean Grove, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ocean Grove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Ocean Grove 1 BedroomsOcean Grove 2 BedroomsOcean Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOcean Grove 3 BedroomsOcean Grove Apartments with Balcony
Ocean Grove Apartments with GarageOcean Grove Apartments with GymOcean Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOcean Grove Apartments with ParkingOcean Grove Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ocean Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsOcean Grove Furnished ApartmentsOcean Grove Luxury PlacesOcean Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJ
Point Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College