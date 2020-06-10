/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:46 PM
378 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ocean Grove, NJ
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER.. Still Available 8/29-9/5 @$2990; 9/12-9/19 @ $2700; 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
98 Main Avenue
98 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
Winter Rental Available October 1
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
42 Abbott Avenue
42 Abbott Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home close to beach and Fletcher Lake available for WEEKLY or longer SUMMER RENTALS. Ideal property for extended family as it is set up as 2 units for extra privacy.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
75 Webb Avenue
75 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
This Renovated Victorian Is Perfect for Friends & Family w/Separate In-Law Suite. Beautiful Wrap-Around Porch, Fenced-In Backyard w/BBQ & Upper Deck. 5BR/3BA-Sleeps 12.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
32 Main Avenue
32 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Have you always dreamed about living at the Jersey Shore but the opportunity has never presented itself? Well NOW is the time to make it happen.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
96 Cookman Avenue
96 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
SUMMER 2020. Great large and roomy summer rental . Located on lovely Cookman ave this 5 bedroom 3 bath home has room for everyone. First floor offers a small bedroom, large open living room /dining room, family room, kitchen and full bath.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
18 Abbott Avenue
18 Abbott Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
ONE BLOCK TO BEACH. Does not get better than this This first floor unit boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, galley kitchen, large living room and private fenced in patio. Close to Bradley Beach, town, Asbury Park and One block to Beach.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
18 Atlantic Avenue
18 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
AUGUST RENTAL! Enjoy your summer vacation at this gorgeous penthouse condo. This condo includes three private decks that overlook the ocean and Asbury Park.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
13 Pilgrim Pathway
13 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Spend the Summer inHistoric Ocean Grove ... 2 Blocks to the Beach, 2 Blocks to Cookman Ave in Asbury . 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths , Laundry,Outdoor Shower & Wonderfull Front Sitting Porch .
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
21 Surf Avenue
21 Surf Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
Beautiful Summer rental 1 1/2 blocks from the Atlantic Ocean.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
13 Pitman Avenue
13 Pitman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$16,500
Located in the first beach block of Pitman Avenue. Currently under renovation, this home will offer a spacious first floor with an open floor plan, new kitchen and new half bath.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
64 Abbott Avenue
64 Abbott Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAILABLE NOW UNTIL JUNE 15 FOR 9950. THEN SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL Totally adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath cottage available for weekly summer rental.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
27 Broadway
27 Broadway, Ocean Grove, NJ
AWESOME SUMMER RENTAL! Lake front with ocean views second beach block. This spacious family home offers a large wrap around porch, rear deck with Grill and outside shower.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
73 Cookman Avenue
73 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL Roomy 3 bedroom 2nd and 3rd floor apartment in two family home. Located 3.5 blocks to beach, 1.5 blocks to playground, pickleball and tennis courts. Open concept with living room open to kitchen and dining area.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
14 New York Avenue
14 New York Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 2 & 3rd floor apartment behind the Great Auditorium 3 blocks to beach. 4 BRs and 2 Bath completely renovated 2018 with custom eat in kitchen. Washer/dryer on 2nd floor and Central Air. Great covered porch.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
21 Pitman Avenue
21 Pitman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL This lovely victorian home is located 1 block from the beach with fabulous ocean views.. This large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with sunny southern exposure is ideally located on beautiful Pitman Avenue.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
56 Heck Avenue
56 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
SUMMER 2020 Great ,stylish 3 bedroom 2 full bath rental with bonus room Recently painted and newly furnished this rental is one block to town and 2 1/2 blocks to the beach. Rocking chair front porch and outdoor space out back.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
12 Surf Avenue
12 Surf Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
FIRST BEACH BLOCK SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL.. This charming, beautifully decorated beach victorian is perfectly located for your summer getaway. Close to the Beach, Boardwalk, Town and ,Asbury Park Five bedrooms and 2.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
105 Webb Avenue
105 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Updated, nicely appointed home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, rocking chair wrap around deck, outdoor space, huge dining room, spacious bedrooms, laundry in basement, backyard space with BBQ, renovated kitchen with granite countertops.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
78 Mount Tabor Way
78 Mount Tabor Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL 2020. This charming home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 open porches plus a garage for bikes and beach gear. Fabulous location across from a beautiful park, close to town and AP and just 4 blocks to beach. 4 beach badges provided.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
100 Lake Avenue
100 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
1500 sqft
Lake front overlooking the City of Asbury Park - 5 block to beach - 3 en-suite. 7k June, 11,500 July, 11,500 Aug - 29,500 for the season
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
19 Ocean Avenue
19 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
Available June thru September @ $1800-Nightly (5-7 day minimum) includes 6 Season Beach Badges. Off Season rates October-March @ $1250 nightly (3 day minimum).
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
61 Stockton Avenue
61 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL - Look no further...this is the outstanding Summer Rental you are waiting for. More photos to come. Spacious 4 Bdrm/3.5 Bath home on a double lot w/ impressive outdoor space to enjoy with family & friends.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
37 Ocean Pathway
37 Ocean Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
This extraordinary summer rental will make all your vacation dreams come true!! It's located on Ocean Grove's premiere street, Ocean Pathway, with views of the ocean and the Great Auditorium.
Similar Pages
Ocean Grove 1 BedroomsOcean Grove 2 BedroomsOcean Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOcean Grove 3 BedroomsOcean Grove Apartments with Balcony
Ocean Grove Apartments with GarageOcean Grove Apartments with GymOcean Grove Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOcean Grove Apartments with ParkingOcean Grove Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJ