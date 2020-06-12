/
2 bedroom apartments
117 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ocean Grove, NJ
101 Heck Avenue
101 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Annual Rental!!! Very spacious second floor unit. The apartment is pristine. Hardwood floors throughout. The apartment features completely updated kitchen and full bath. Close to schools, shopping and transportation. Blocks to the beach!!!
39 Pilgrim Pathway
39 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Two Bedroom Two Bath 3rd Floor Apartment located in the Heart of Historic Ocean Grove . Open concept, hardwood floors thru out, master bedroom bedroom with En Suite Bath, Large Closet & private door to back porch.
132 Stockton Avenue
132 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This adorable winter rental is available 9/15/20 thru 6/15/21. Meticulously maintained, it features an updated kitchen with dishwasher and washer/dryer,2 bedrooms, a full renovated bath, hardwood floors and an oversized fenced in yard with a deck.
97 Asbury Avenue
97 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
The excitement of Asbury Park and the old world charm of Ocean Grove, this home is located just across the footbridge over Wesley Lake. Fully furnished and beautifully finished. Shared large front porch and side fenced patio w/ BBQ grill.
29 Olin Street
29 Olin Street, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
SUMMER RENTAL This 2 bedroom , first floor unit has everything needed for your vacation at the beach. Perfectly located , 1 1/2 blocks to the beach, 1 block to the center of town.
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
JUST A FEW WEEKS REMAINING: $1900 weekly 7/25 - 9/18 or @$6700 month. Winter rental begins October @ $1600 Mo +. Updated & Immaculate home w/4 Beach Badges (2 SR/youth & 2 Regular).
87 Embury Avenue
87 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER. $1900 week in September. Winter Rental begins October for $1650 month + Utilities.
98 Lake Avenue
98 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
WINTER RENTAL Begins October 1 at $1600 month plus utilities. Charming 1st Fl, 2BR Cottage Offers Panoramic Views.
16 Surf Avenue
16 Surf Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO SUMMER RENTAL WITH OCEAN VIEWS from sun room. Located 1 block from the beach, blocks to Asbury Park and center of Ocean Grove, this 1,100 sq.
71 Mount Tabor Way
71 Mount Tabor Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
SUMMER 2020 RENTAL!!! Welcome to your SUMMER Getaway! Fully Equipped Two Bedroom / Two Bathroom Luxury Apartment with Adorable Wrap around Front Porch overlooking Greenleaf Park! This second and third floor apt features: Fully stocked modernized
6 Webb Avenue
6 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Spacious Winter Rental first floor 2 Bedroom Condo on Beach Block! Enjoy living/dining area with beach views, decorative fire place, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and hardwood floors throughout first floor.
132 Heck Avenue
132 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
WINTER RENTAL ONLY September 2020-May 2021. This Ocean Grove Charmer is a Perfect Opportunity to Have Your Own Winter Pied-A-Terre! Just a Stone's Throw from Asbury's Excitement & OGs Victorian town.
24 Surf Avenue
24 Surf Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
This 2 bedroom 3rd floor apartment is freshly painted, bright and sunny and waiting for it's new tenant.
113 Franklin Avenue
113 Franklin Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
$1,700/WK JULY & AUGUST SUMMER RENTAL 2020 Craftsman Charmer on corner lot with southern exposure.
87 Mount Zion Way
87 Mount Zion Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
This is a great summer rental just a short distance from the Great Auditorium, downtown Ocean Grove and fun Asbury Park! Features include 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, A/C, basic cable, WiFi and a washer/dryer.
132 Clark Avenue
132 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
This adorable summer rental has so much to offer! It features an open layout with a spacious living room with a queen sleep sofa, 2 bedrooms (both with 2 twins) a full bath and a delightful, private rear enclosed porch.
87 Cookman Avenue
87 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
$1,700/WEEKLY 2020 SUMMER RENTAL Cuter than a button! This Ocean Grove Victorian cottage offers a private patio and wrap around porch for BBQs and enjoying summer breezes, living room w/ separate TV nook, dining room, updated kitchen w/ Viking
107 Asbury Avenue
107 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 CAR DRIVEWAY included !
Bradley Beach
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
960 sqft
Perfectly positioned just one block from the surf and sand of the Jersey Shore, Terrace Lake Apartments is home to modern apartments and laidback beachside living. We offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, New Jersey.
21 Atkins Ave
21 Atkins Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
21 Atkins - Property Id: 272101 This single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 21 Atkins Ave Neptune, New Jersey.Newly renovated house vinyl flooring,New kitchen. Call now 732.806.1467 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
509 Memorial Drive
509 Memorial Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury Apts @ Bradley Beach Train Station - Brand New Luxury Apartments for Rent Steps from the Bradley Beach Train Station Parking is included Stainless Steel Appliances Large Closets Hardwood Flooring Blocks from the Beach (RLNE5612537)
Bradley Beach
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and
Asbury Park
211 1st Ave - 18
211 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
950 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.
Asbury Park
424 Deal Lake Drive - B2
424 Deal Lake Dr, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
720 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.
