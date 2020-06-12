151 Apartments for rent in Ocean Grove, NJ with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER.. Still Available 8/29-9/5 @$2990; 9/12-9/19 @ $2700; 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
101 Heck Avenue
101 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Annual Rental!!! Very spacious second floor unit. The apartment is pristine. Hardwood floors throughout. The apartment features completely updated kitchen and full bath. Close to schools, shopping and transportation. Blocks to the beach!!!

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
39 Pilgrim Pathway
39 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Two Bedroom Two Bath 3rd Floor Apartment located in the Heart of Historic Ocean Grove . Open concept, hardwood floors thru out, master bedroom bedroom with En Suite Bath, Large Closet & private door to back porch.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
132 Stockton Avenue
132 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
This adorable winter rental is available 9/15/20 thru 6/15/21. Meticulously maintained, it features an updated kitchen with dishwasher and washer/dryer,2 bedrooms, a full renovated bath, hardwood floors and an oversized fenced in yard with a deck.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
102 Lake Avenue
102 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
1000 sqft
(FULL SEASON) available for 15K OR full individual month of June for 6K, full individual month of July for 6K or full individual month of August for 6K. Pets are welcome on a case by case. Prime Location! Summer 2020 Rental.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
32 Main Avenue
32 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Have you always dreamed about living at the Jersey Shore but the opportunity has never presented itself? Well NOW is the time to make it happen.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 Webb Avenue
6 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Spacious Winter Rental first floor 2 Bedroom Condo on Beach Block! Enjoy living/dining area with beach views, decorative fire place, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and hardwood floors throughout first floor.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
132 Heck Avenue
132 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
WINTER RENTAL ONLY September 2020-May 2021. This Ocean Grove Charmer is a Perfect Opportunity to Have Your Own Winter Pied-A-Terre! Just a Stone's Throw from Asbury's Excitement & OGs Victorian town.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
113 Franklin Avenue
113 Franklin Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
$1,700/WK JULY & AUGUST SUMMER RENTAL 2020 Craftsman Charmer on corner lot with southern exposure.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
74 Mount Hermon Way
74 Mount Hermon Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
This SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL books up fast! Located just 3 Blks to the Beach! Spacious & Comfortable Victorian w/Rocking chair porch & hardwood Floors sleeps up to 8 w/3 bedrooms & Queen sleeper in Living Room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
124 Main Avenue
124 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Weekly/Summer Rental. Charming 3BR, 1.5BA Victorian with formal living room, dining room, spacious eat in kitchen, side patio for BBQ, open front porch, wood floors, laundry, basic cable, WiFi, window AC, linens & towels included.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Grove

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
509 Memorial Drive
509 Memorial Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Luxury Apts @ Bradley Beach Train Station - Brand New Luxury Apartments for Rent Steps from the Bradley Beach Train Station Parking is included Stainless Steel Appliances Large Closets Hardwood Flooring Blocks from the Beach (RLNE5612537)

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
210 7th Ave - 203
210 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,350
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details). . The "Seahorse" building, as it's commonly called, is located 1 short block to the beach in Pristine, Northeast Asbury Park.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
211 1st Ave - 18
211 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
950 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
315 8th Ave - 116
315 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . 1BR apartment in Asbury Park's secluded NorthEast end.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
424 Deal Lake Drive - B2
424 Deal Lake Dr, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
720 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 8th Ave - C1
410 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Newly Renovated 1 BR in Asbury Park's North East area. This unit features gunmetal gray wide-plank hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and custom tile baths.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
310 6th Ave - 118
310 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! (Ask for more details) . One of our most popular 1 BR apartments is now available! This building is in beautiful, North East Asbury Park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
710 6th Ave, #103
710 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for details). . Come and check out this spacious 1 BR! This vintage building sits on the corner of Main Street and 6th Avenue.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
309 Sunset Ave - 104
309 Sunset Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
725 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . Come and check out this awesome 1 BR across from scenic, Sunset Lake.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
410 4th Avenue
410 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,450
BEST VALUE IN ASBURY PARK - MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL - Full Month of July and/or August is still available in this 3 Bdrm/2 Bath updated apartment on the second floor of an owners occupied 2 family home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1700 Webb Street
1700 Webb Street, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Come live in the beautiful Miramar! This LARGE 3 bedroom/1 bath apartment offers newly refinished hardwood floors, granite counter tops, central AC, unique to the Miramar sunken tub.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
162 Main Street
162 Main Street, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,600
Beautiful over-sized loft studio in downtown Asbury Park. Very large unit boasting 1,000+sq ft of living space. Top floor apartment with skylight, hardwood floors, large windows facing Cookman Avenue, original brick walls, dishwasher, double closet.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
316 8th Avenue
316 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Charming 1 bedroom apt on quiet street 2 blocks from Ocean.. Recently renovated w new kitchen and bath, hardwood floors thru out and walk out terrace off living room. Must see to appreciate...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ocean Grove, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ocean Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

