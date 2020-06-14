Apartment List
119 Apartments for rent in Ocean Grove, NJ with garage

Ocean Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
13 Pitman Avenue
13 Pitman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$16,500
Located in the first beach block of Pitman Avenue. Currently under renovation, this home will offer a spacious first floor with an open floor plan, new kitchen and new half bath.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
11 Pitman Avenue
11 Pitman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$5,500
Stunning Seaside home in Beautiful Ocean Grove. Available SUMMER 2020 This renovated/ modern 7 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has it all. 3 open porches with spectacular Ocean views for enjoying morning coffee or evening cocktails.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
78 Mount Tabor Way
78 Mount Tabor Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
SUMMER RENTAL 2020. This charming home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 open porches plus a garage for bikes and beach gear. Fabulous location across from a beautiful park, close to town and AP and just 4 blocks to beach. 4 beach badges provided.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
61 Stockton Avenue
61 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL - Look no further...this is the outstanding Summer Rental you are waiting for. More photos to come. Spacious 4 Bdrm/3.5 Bath home on a double lot w/ impressive outdoor space to enjoy with family & friends.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7 Atlantic Avenue
7 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
FIRST BEACH BLOCK WITH OCEAN VIEWS! Fabulous three bedroom 2.5 bath home available for summer weekly rental in Ocean Grove.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Grove

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
313 Bond Street
313 Bond St, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Newly Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment in downtown Asbury Park! Open floor plan the apartment comes equipped with Juliet balconies, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and two large full bathrooms! Building has a full gym with

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
510 Deal Lake Drive
510 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Click for Virtual TOUR (https://bit.ly/30k93CC) .PARKING SPACE & UTILITIES INCLUDED, PLUS FABULOUS HEATED POOL & FLORIDA ROOM...but wait...there's more...

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1411 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in to North Beach in time for Summer! This oceanfront community offers top class amenities: ocean front pool and hot tub, a fully furnished community room with kitchen, a gym, 24 hour concierge and garage parking.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
508 Fourth Avenue
508 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Rental-Located just 4 blocks from the beach, secluded Carriage House in the back of the Stephen Crane House. Two bedroom, bath and a half, condo alternative. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and transportation.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
707 Bangs Avenue
707 Bangs Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,800
Live in exciting downtown Asbury Park in The Mercury! This large, modern condo features a spacious master bedroom with walk in closets and en suite master bathroom with double sink vanity and over sized walk in shower, room off of open concept

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
1017 4th Avenue
1017 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2736 sqft
SUMMER 2020! Spacious beautifully appointed 5 bedroom summer rental in Northwest Asbury can sleep 10. Open and airy with plenty of room for entertaining inside and out. Large living room with gas fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
218 4th Avenue
218 4th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2nd Beach Block! Fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Bradley Beach home available for weekly/monthly rental. Relax on the front porch and grill/dine on the patio after a fun day at the beach.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
408 4th Avenue
408 4th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
This is a beautiful two bedroom, one bath carriage house. Just bring your bathing suites and enjoy!! Rental is $9,000 for August $2,300 a week in summer,$350 a night three night min. starting in Sept.. Four badges are included.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Grove
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
787 Ocean Avenue
787 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1436 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Summer 2020 in this beautiful, fully renovated, sunny & bright unit. 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, southwest corner unit with direct view of Takanassee Lake and the Atlantic Ocean.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Linden Court
66 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1224 sqft
SEPTEMBER 1-30th, 2020 available @ 6,000.00 for this month. SUMMER 2020 booked. Meticulously Maintained, beautiful Fairway Mews, fully furnished monthly rental! Golf & Pool on premises. 2 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2000 sqft
Weekly rental available 7/17 to 7/25 and 8/8 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7 Berger Avenue
7 Berger Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
SUMMER RENTAL.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
2121 Edgewood Place
2121 Edgewood Place, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Summer or Yearly tenancy available. Cute 3 BR, 1.5 house on low traffic street. Near beach, school and Spring Lake Parks. Private rear yard. 4 beach badges included. Winter rental $3,100. Full Summer Season rental $40,000.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
615 Mercer Avenue
615 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
MONTHLY (July & August) $8,000.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
229 Howard Avenue
229 Howard Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fully furnished SUMMER RENTAL Available immediately-Enjoy the summer in this 4 bd/2.5 bath home with updated kitchen and baths.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
West End
1 Unit Available
521 Marvin Drive
521 Marvin Drive, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 521 Marvin Drive in Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
400 Jersey Avenue
400 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE JULY 4TH TO JULY 11TH! Fabulous location in beautiful Spring Lake! A block from the center of town, and walkable to the beach, the train station and the lake! Experience the true feel of Spring Lake in this recently renovated 2 BR ranch

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elberon
1 Unit Available
245 S Lincoln Avenue
245 South Lincoln Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental. blocks to the beach and NJ transit train. Front porch leads to well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Hardwood floors throughout. and large fenced in yard. Central AC and large unfinished basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ocean Grove, NJ

Ocean Grove apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

