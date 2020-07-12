385 Apartments for rent in Ocean Grove, NJ with parking

Apartment List
1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
112 1/2 Clark Avenue
112 1/2 Clark Ave, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Winter rental begins Mid September @ $1600 Mo + Utilities.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
61 Cookman Avenue
61 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available weekly July & August. Bright & Spacious 3BR/1BA Ocean Grove Summer Rental. Just 3 Blocks to Beach & Boardwalk! 1 Block to Tennis/Pickleball Court & Fletcher Lake & Playground. Lovely Front Porch w/Side Porch & Gas Grill.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
88 Mount Carmel Way
88 Mount Carmel Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
Ask
Winter Rental as of October 5, 2020 til Mid June 2021 @ $1250 Mo. incl UTIL. No Pets, No Smoking. Also Available September for $3100.

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
19 Ocean Avenue
19 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$12,600
Available June thru September @ $1800-Nightly (7 night minimum) includes 6 Season Beach Badges. Off Season rates October-March @ $5000 monthly. Welcome to The Grande Dame Of Victorians! The Historic Strandvue Offers 6 BRs (Sleeps 16) & 4.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9 Atlantic Avenue
9 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
September @ $1900 week w/ 2 BEACH BADGES.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Last week of September available 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities through April 15, 2021. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
102 Broadway
102 Broadway, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Charming 1 bedroom in owner occupied 3 family. First floor apartment with private entrance and porch. Living room, dining room, galley kitchen, bedroom and bath. common laundry and storage in basement.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
6 Webb Avenue
6 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER RENTAL - Enjoy living near the Ocean in the quiet offseason in Beautiful Ocean Grove. Comfortable 1 bedroom/1 bath condo on the third floor is steps from the beach and boardwalk and is available from October 1 until May 31.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
15 Atlantic Avenue
15 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
CHARMING 2 BEDROOM WINTER RENTAL (October 15 - April 30, 2021) W/ OCEAN VIEWS FROM PRIVATE 2ND FLOOR WRAP AROUND PORCH ON FIRST BEACH BLOCK IN OCEAN GROVE.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
85 Mount Zion Way
85 Mount Zion Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER WEEKLY OR MONTHLY RENTAL - This fabulous, updated one-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor with a private exterior entrance is avail starting Aug 9.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
87 Cookman Avenue
87 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
$1,700/WEEKLY 2020 SUMMER RENTAL Cuter than a button! This Ocean Grove Victorian cottage offers a private patio and wrap around porch for BBQs and enjoying summer breezes, living room w/ separate TV nook, dining room, updated kitchen w/ Viking

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
13 Embury Avenue
13 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
9 Bedrooms
$7,000
Perfect Beach House for Your Large Group! 9 BEDROOMS Sleeps 16 & 4 Baths! 1st Beach Block! Stunning Ocean Views! This Quintessential Victorian Ocean Grove Summer Rental Has It All! Fabulous 1st Fl w/Large Living & Dining Room, Full BA & Huge

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
57 Main Avenue
57 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$4,000
AUGUST 2020, SUMMER ONLY. Tastefully decorated, loft style one-bedroom apartment available for the entire month of August, 2020. Fabulous condo on 3rd floor of historic elevator building located right on downtown Main Avenue.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
59 Kingsley Place
59 Kingsley Place, Ocean Grove, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2020-2021 WINTER RENTAL Spacious & charming Victorian with 4BRs, 2BAs, living room, dining room & stunning/renovated eat in kitchen, front wrap around porch, rear yard. Located just 2.5 blocks to Ocean Grove beach shops & restaurants.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
87 Embury Avenue
87 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Winter Rental w/ 2BR & 2BA October -May for $1650 month + Utilities.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
101 Heck Avenue
101 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Annual Rental!!! Very spacious second floor unit. The apartment is pristine. Hardwood floors throughout. The apartment features completely updated kitchen and full bath. Close to schools, shopping and transportation. Blocks to the beach!!!

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
71 Webb Avenue
71 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
OCTOBER 2020-MAY 2021 FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL Cozy 2nd floor one bedroom apartment in heart of Historic Ocean Grove. Living room with cool tree house balcony access, spacious bedroom, eat in kitchen & full bath, coin Washer/Dryer on site.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
42 Abbott Avenue
42 Abbott Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home close to beach and Fletcher Lake available for WEEKLY or longer. Ideal property for extended family as it is set up as 2 units for extra privacy.

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
75 Webb Avenue
75 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
This Renovated Victorian Is Perfect for Friends & Family w/Separate In-Law Suite. Beautiful Wrap-Around Porch, Fenced-In Backyard w/BBQ & Upper Deck. 5BR/3BA-Sleeps 12.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
97 Asbury Avenue
97 Asbury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
The excitement of Asbury Park and the old world charm of Ocean Grove, this home is located just across the footbridge over Wesley Lake. Fully furnished and beautifully finished. Shared large front porch and side fenced patio w/ BBQ grill.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
29 Olin Street
29 Olin Street, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
SUMMER RENTAL This 2 bedroom , first floor unit has everything needed for your vacation at the beach. Perfectly located , 1 1/2 blocks to the beach, 1 block to the center of town.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
96 Cookman Avenue
96 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
SUMMER 2020. Great large and roomy summer rental . Located on lovely Cookman ave this 5 bedroom 3 bath home has room for everyone. First floor offers a small bedroom, large open living room /dining room, family room, kitchen and full bath.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
64 Heck Avenue
64 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
SUMMER ONLY. Modern updated open space 3 blocks to beach this 1st floor apartment has 1 BR and 1 Bath, Queen Bed and Convertible chair and sofa. Linens provided and fully equipped kitchen, shower only.

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
98 Lake Avenue
98 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
WINTER RENTAL Begins October 1 at $1600 month plus utilities. Charming 1st Fl, 2BR Cottage Offers Panoramic Views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ocean Grove, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ocean Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

