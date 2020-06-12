Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:07 PM

99 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ocean Grove, NJ

Finding an apartment in Ocean Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER.. Still Available 8/29-9/5 @$2990; 9/12-9/19 @ $2700; 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
102 Lake Avenue
102 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
(FULL SEASON) available for 15K OR full individual month of June for 6K, full individual month of July for 6K or full individual month of August for 6K. Pets are welcome on a case by case. Prime Location! Summer 2020 Rental.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
42 Abbott Avenue
42 Abbott Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home close to beach and Fletcher Lake available for WEEKLY or longer SUMMER RENTALS. Ideal property for extended family as it is set up as 2 units for extra privacy.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
87 Embury Avenue
87 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
SOLD OUT FOR THE SUMMER. $1900 week in September. Winter Rental begins October for $1650 month + Utilities.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
98 Lake Avenue
98 Lake Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
WINTER RENTAL Begins October 1 at $1600 month plus utilities. Charming 1st Fl, 2BR Cottage Offers Panoramic Views.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13 Pilgrim Pathway
13 Pilgrim Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Spend the Summer inHistoric Ocean Grove ... 2 Blocks to the Beach, 2 Blocks to Cookman Ave in Asbury . 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths , Laundry,Outdoor Shower & Wonderfull Front Sitting Porch .

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
64 Abbott Avenue
64 Abbott Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAILABLE NOW UNTIL JUNE 15 FOR 9950. THEN SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL Totally adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath cottage available for weekly summer rental.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
73 Cookman Avenue
73 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL Roomy 3 bedroom 2nd and 3rd floor apartment in two family home. Located 3.5 blocks to beach, 1.5 blocks to playground, pickleball and tennis courts. Open concept with living room open to kitchen and dining area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
56 Heck Avenue
56 Heck Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
SUMMER 2020 Great ,stylish 3 bedroom 2 full bath rental with bonus room Recently painted and newly furnished this rental is one block to town and 2 1/2 blocks to the beach. Rocking chair front porch and outdoor space out back.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
105 Webb Avenue
105 Webb Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Updated, nicely appointed home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, rocking chair wrap around deck, outdoor space, huge dining room, spacious bedrooms, laundry in basement, backyard space with BBQ, renovated kitchen with granite countertops.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
61 Stockton Avenue
61 Stockton Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL - Look no further...this is the outstanding Summer Rental you are waiting for. More photos to come. Spacious 4 Bdrm/3.5 Bath home on a double lot w/ impressive outdoor space to enjoy with family & friends.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13 Embury Avenue
13 Embury Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
9 Bedrooms
$5,000
Perfect Beach House for Your Large Group! 9 BEDROOMS Sleeps 16 & 4 Baths! 1st Beach Block! Stunning Ocean Views! This Quintessential Victorian Ocean Grove Summer Rental Has It All! Fabulous 1st Fl w/Large Living & Dining Room, Full BA & Huge

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
61 Cookman Avenue
61 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Available all July & August 2 weeks for $4200 or Monthly at $8400. Bright & Spacious 3BR/1BA Ocean Grove Summer Rental. Just 3 Blocks to Beach & Boardwalk! 1 Block to Tennis/Pickleball Court & Fletcher Lake & Playground.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
85 Mount Zion Way
85 Mount Zion Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,600
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER MONTHLY RENTAL - This fabulous, updated one-bedroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor with a private exterior entrance. Fully renovated in 2018 with stylish decor, This unit is available for full MONTH or longer starting Aug 9.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
74 Mount Hermon Way
74 Mount Hermon Way, Ocean Grove, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
This SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL books up fast! Located just 3 Blks to the Beach! Spacious & Comfortable Victorian w/Rocking chair porch & hardwood Floors sleeps up to 8 w/3 bedrooms & Queen sleeper in Living Room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
124 Main Avenue
124 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Weekly/Summer Rental. Charming 3BR, 1.5BA Victorian with formal living room, dining room, spacious eat in kitchen, side patio for BBQ, open front porch, wood floors, laundry, basic cable, WiFi, window AC, linens & towels included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
108 Clark Avenue
108 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful New Build (2016) for your ideal Ocean Grove vacation! 3 bd (2 queen & 1 king master en-suite w/balcony), 2.5 bath.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Grove

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Borden Ave
110 Borden Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
110 Borden - Property Id: 283410 Come check out this spacious house in the prime location of Neptune. The house was just renovated completely new! New flooring, kitchen, painting.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21 Atkins Ave
21 Atkins Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
21 Atkins - Property Id: 272101 This single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 21 Atkins Ave Neptune, New Jersey.Newly renovated house vinyl flooring,New kitchen. Call now 732.806.1467 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
210 7th Ave - 203
210 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,350
354 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! (Ask for more details). . The "Seahorse" building, as it's commonly called, is located 1 short block to the beach in Pristine, Northeast Asbury Park.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
215 Park Place Avenue
215 Park Place Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath located Just Two Short Blocks from the Beach With Off-Street Parking has all the amenities and upgrades for Jersey Shore living at its very finest! Upon entering the unit, you will be greeted by plenty of warmth and

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
211 1st Ave - 18
211 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
950 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . This Spacious 2 Bedroom / 1Bath apartment is located on an elevated hill overlooking Deal Lake.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
319 7th Ave - 9
319 7th Ave, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . This newly renovated 1 BR with private balcony now available! This building is located in quiet, North East Asbury Park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Asbury Park
1 Unit Available
315 8th Ave - 116
315 Eighth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT NEEDED! . 1BR apartment in Asbury Park's secluded NorthEast end.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ocean Grove, NJ

Finding an apartment in Ocean Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

