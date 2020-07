Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

New construction in the heart of Newark. 2nd Floor unit features open concept Living Room/Dinning Room/Eat in Kitchen with granite counter tops. Brand new stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, Gas/Stove and dishwasher. Built in connections for washer and dryer. Master Bedroom with 2 spacious walk in closet and a full ceramic tiled bathroom. Two additional large bedrooms with full bath. Hardwood floor through out and Open front balcony. Central Air condition and Heat. Close to shopping center, schools, public transportation and easy access to highways.