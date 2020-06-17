77 Pine Grove Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel

SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL*BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLRS*SS APPLIANCES*FENCED YARD*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - WELCOME TO VAILSBURG NEWARK!! Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, gorgeous hardwood floors, a SPACIOUS kitchen and W/D Hookup!! This location also offers nice sized bedrooms that can easily accommodate most bedroom sets and furniture!



This QUIET, PET FRIENDLY location is a COMMUTERS DREAM! Offering quick, convenient access to the #31 Transit bus that arrives at Newark Penn Station in 30-35 minutes! Need quick highway access? Jump on the Garden State Parkway that connects to all major highways (i.e. I-280, I-78 & NJ Turnpike) in minutes!



AVAILABLE FOR AN IMMEDIATE LEASE UP!! WILL NOT LAST!!



TENANT PAYS: GAS/ELECTRIC/WATER



Total Due to Move In : $6,650 (including an additional month's rent)*



*Due to these uncertain financial times that we are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, an additional month's rent would be due upfront in order to move in. Please note, the additional months' rent will be applied as a CREDIT, putting you two (2) month's ahead on your rental account.



*All prospects must complete the application process; criminal, credit and rental histories will be screened. Credit history is NOT the determining factor in an approved application, owner would like to see a clean rental history (no recent filings or evictions). There is a $50 application fee to process.



*Household must meet the minimum income requirement of 3x's the monthly rent BEFORE TAXES to qualify. For this location the household must gross $68,400/yr. ALL INCOME MUST BE VERIFIED.



*PROOF OF FUNDS REQUIRED.



*An approved application does NOT secure the apartment. Deposit due upon approval.



