Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

77 Pine Grove Terrace

77 Pine Grove Terrace · (855) 542-7637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ 07106
Lower Vailsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 77 Pine Grove Terrace · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL*BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLRS*SS APPLIANCES*FENCED YARD*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - WELCOME TO VAILSBURG NEWARK!! Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, gorgeous hardwood floors, a SPACIOUS kitchen and W/D Hookup!! This location also offers nice sized bedrooms that can easily accommodate most bedroom sets and furniture!

This QUIET, PET FRIENDLY location is a COMMUTERS DREAM! Offering quick, convenient access to the #31 Transit bus that arrives at Newark Penn Station in 30-35 minutes! Need quick highway access? Jump on the Garden State Parkway that connects to all major highways (i.e. I-280, I-78 & NJ Turnpike) in minutes!

AVAILABLE FOR AN IMMEDIATE LEASE UP!! WILL NOT LAST!!

TENANT PAYS: GAS/ELECTRIC/WATER

Total Due to Move In : $6,650 (including an additional month's rent)*

*Due to these uncertain financial times that we are experiencing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, an additional month's rent would be due upfront in order to move in. Please note, the additional months' rent will be applied as a CREDIT, putting you two (2) month's ahead on your rental account.

*All prospects must complete the application process; criminal, credit and rental histories will be screened. Credit history is NOT the determining factor in an approved application, owner would like to see a clean rental history (no recent filings or evictions). There is a $50 application fee to process.

*Household must meet the minimum income requirement of 3x's the monthly rent BEFORE TAXES to qualify. For this location the household must gross $68,400/yr. ALL INCOME MUST BE VERIFIED.

*PROOF OF FUNDS REQUIRED.

*An approved application does NOT secure the apartment. Deposit due upon approval.

(RLNE4562466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Pine Grove Terrace have any available units?
77 Pine Grove Terrace has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 77 Pine Grove Terrace have?
Some of 77 Pine Grove Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Pine Grove Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
77 Pine Grove Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Pine Grove Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 77 Pine Grove Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 77 Pine Grove Terrace offer parking?
No, 77 Pine Grove Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 77 Pine Grove Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Pine Grove Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Pine Grove Terrace have a pool?
No, 77 Pine Grove Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 77 Pine Grove Terrace have accessible units?
No, 77 Pine Grove Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Pine Grove Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Pine Grove Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Pine Grove Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Pine Grove Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
