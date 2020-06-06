704-706 N 6TH ST

Amenities

Be the first to live in this meticulously renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of north Newark, centrally located to all forms of public transportation. This property boasts 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of natural light, new flooring, modern light fixtures, stunning new bathroom and large lavish eat in kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel french door fridge, slide in range, microwave and dishwasher. Heat and hot water included. Private garage and/or storage available at additional cost.