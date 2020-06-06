All apartments in Newark
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:44 AM

704-706 N 6TH ST

704-706 North 6th Street · (973) 715-4254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

704-706 North 6th Street, Newark, NJ 07107
Upper Roseville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be the first to live in this meticulously renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of north Newark, centrally located to all forms of public transportation. This property boasts 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of natural light, new flooring, modern light fixtures, stunning new bathroom and large lavish eat in kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel french door fridge, slide in range, microwave and dishwasher. Heat and hot water included. Private garage and/or storage available at additional cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

