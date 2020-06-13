261 Apartments for rent in Sayreville, NJ

Neighborhoods

You will notice some change in the price and in the amount of people packed in per square foot in the different neighborhoods depending on how close you are to the center of town. One of the only downsides of this area is that no matter where you live, unfortunately, the majority of Sayreville has commutes of more than 2 hours per day. Ugh. Breakout the mix tapes!

Sayre Woods: This is a lovely area tucked just of the western side of the Garden State Parkway. It’s got some of the most expensive houses in all of Sayreville but rentals aren’t terribly expensive. You’ll find both apartment complexes with small one to two bedroom apartments as well as single-family homes. There are many older, stately homes here which is what drives up the average home price. If you want a nice old home with a big old yard, check out the plots of land here.

Washington Road/Pulaski Avenue: This area is smack in the center of Sayreville and leads into the tiny Cruz-Sayreville airport.It is quite pricey and has a lot of big, older homes mixed in with tiny apartments. The rent isn't all that expensive but that is probably a reflection of the size of space youll get for your money. It’s a good area for college students and is rated as a very student-friendly place to be, perhaps for itsproximity to Rutgers and other community colleges nearby.

Borough Center: Hugging up against the Raritan River, this neighborhood includes the Washington Canal and Majors Pond. Known for having rising tides, people like to avoid buying or building homes too close to the Raritan River, so most of the properties here are located closer to the center of town. Prices here are just slightly less for homes and slightly more for rental units, although there aren’t too many to be found in this part of town. Many of the homes here are second or even third homes for couples and families who live elsewhere!

Crossmans/Melrose: This is the Northeast part of town, also up against the Raritan River so the properties are set back a few miles clustered around Main Street and Marsh Avenue. The Garden State Parkway runs through here and it’s easy to hop on and off for commuting into NYC and Newark. Property is a little bit less expensive here and it has a sleepy, quiet feel, more so than more central neighborhoods that feel like the proper suburbs. If you're looking to be somewhere busier, look elsewhere.

Ernstown: Ernstown pretty much has it all. Its home to the Sayreville Free Public Library, the JFK Memorial Park, a number of beautiful cemeteries, and the Sayreville Skatepark, which your teenage kids will love! It buckles down on Bordentown Avenue on the East, which will loop you right into the Garden State Parkway. While prices are high, the houses here are gorgeous and very substantial. You’ll probably get a big yard or a high-rise apartment complex with tons of amenities for the same price you’d pay for a shoebox in lower Manhattan. All things considered, it’s a lot of bang for your buck.