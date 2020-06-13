Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

261 Apartments for rent in Sayreville, NJ

Last updated June 13
8 Dolan Avenue
8 Dolan Avenue
8 Dolan Avenue, Sayreville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely renovated apartment in a two family home is ready for a tenant. Fine spacious rooms to include Kitchen, Dining/Living Space, Bedroom, Bathroom and Bonus Room, could be used as 2nd Bedroom complete with window and closets.

Last updated June 13
15 Puchala Drive
15 Puchala Drive
15 Puchala Drive, Sayreville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Move right in to this 2BR/1.5BA with Den/Study, Laundry Room & Direct Entry Garage. Large LivRm/DinRm offers flexibility for furniture settings. Eat-In Kitchen offers 2 windows for plenty of natural light and Pantry.

Last updated June 13
7 Boehm Drive
7 Boehm Drive
7 Boehm Drive, Sayreville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
Builders Model 2BR/2.5BA 3-Level Townhome in sought after La Mer Development.
Results within 1 mile of Sayreville
Last updated June 13
Kensington Place
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.

Last updated June 13
108 S Broadway
108 S Broadway
108 South Broadway Street, South Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Updated and lovely 3 bedroom upper level apartment offers a spacious living room and open kitchen. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, granite, refrigerator, gas stove/oven and microwave. All rooms are spacious.

Last updated June 13
172 Main St - A
172 Main St - A
172 Main St, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1200 sqft
This home is located in a busy street. The area is very calm and there are a lot of stores nearby. This home is located in a busy street. The area is very calm and there are a lot of stores nearby.

Last updated April 10
46 HARVARD RD
46 HARVARD RD
46 Harvard Road, Madison Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Move in Ready Ranch in great neighborhood near schools and easy access to major highways, public transportation. 2010 Completely renovated ranch with fully finished basement. 30x25 great room with huge kitchen.

Last updated June 13
506 WASHINGTON AVE
506 WASHINGTON AVE
506 Washington Road, South Amboy, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely renovated sunlit 2nd fl unit has brand new appliances, hardwood floors throughout & plenty of closet & storage space. Close to highways, shopping & public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Sayreville
Last updated June 13
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13
The Waterfront
Harbor Terrace Apartments
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
Studio
$1,129
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
900 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
Last updated June 13
The Quincy
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,510
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,698
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Last updated June 13
The Edge at Matawan
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,004
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1339 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
Last updated June 13
Plaza Square Apartments
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Last updated June 13
The Forge at Glassworks
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Last updated June 13
Riverwatch Commons
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Last updated June 13
The Vue
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,889
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Last updated June 13
Chelsea Village
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Last updated June 13
Woodbridge Apartments
Woodbridge Apartments
10 Lee St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,255
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
910 sqft
Come join our wonderful community! We are minutes from Middlesex College, shopping, dining, restaurants, entertainment and within walking distance to local schools. Also in close proximity to major roadways such as Rt. 1, Rt. 18 and the NJ Turnpike.
Last updated June 13
Avalon Old Bridge
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,915
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Last updated June 13
Clara Barton Apartments
Clara Barton Apartments
73 Wolff Ave, Fords, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
At Clara Barton Apartments, we look forward to showing you why we're the right choice for you. Our property features private entrances, 24 hour emergency maintenance services and on site laundry facilities.
Last updated June 13
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Country Living At Mapleview
109A Mapleview Dr, Old Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
740 sqft
Welcome to Middlesex County's premier location for all of Central New Jersey. Close to everything you need, including Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants, Golf, Recreation and more.
Last updated June 12
Highland Park
Orchard Gardens
Orchard Gardens
260 S 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
914 sqft
Located on the banks of the Raritan River, these units are ideal for busy commuters, and will provide comfortable amenities like granite countertops, large closets, upgraded finishes, on-site laundry and playgrounds.

Median Rent in Sayreville

Last updated Jul. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Sayreville is $1,273, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,517.
Studio
$1,146
1 Bed
$1,273
2 Beds
$1,517
3+ Beds
$1,956
City GuideSayreville
Pride didn't skip Syreville, New Jersey. Native Americans settled this town as early as 1656--no wonder the residents take such pride in their roots.

Sayreville is a borough in Middlesex County, New Jersey with a population of around 42,704. It’s a rapidly growing spot that is close in distance to Newark and New York City, making it a desirable destination for people commuting to either hub. It’s not the price of homes that makes it desirable. However, costs here are well above the national average. It’s the quality of life that you get when you settle in one of these beautiful and massive homes! It’s a true suburban paradise with lovely little neighborhoods and access to the Raritan river and the big cities when you want them. The area was hit hard by Hurricane Sandy, but the city’s resilience since then is a testament to the strength of the city and its people.

Moving to Sayreville

Sit down with a pen and paper and figure out what your budget will be and what your absolute maximum price cap is then call a broker and see what you can get. Make sure you get to see all kinds of different places, from the homes up in the marshy region by the River to the apartment complexes right in the middle of town. You might prefer one to the other, but won’t know until you see them both!

Once you've gotten a taste of it all, you can start to rule things out by other factors. Some areas are closer to public transit if you decide you'd rather train in than spend 2 hours in your car everyday like most commuters in the area do (because there's no one who loves a 2 hour commute). You might like being near a train even if you're not commuting in to work, as you can still go into Manhattan to take advantage of museums, shows and fine dining now and then. Sayreville has its share of offerings but you might want a taste of something different from time to time so it's nice to have the option. When you do start checking out apartments, don't forget to bring everything you'll need to sign a lease - this includes your credit history, bank statements, proof of income, and maybe even letters of reference. Oh, and don't forget your checkbook - you'll need to write a pretty hefty check to sign on anyplace this close to New York City.

Neighborhoods

You will notice some change in the price and in the amount of people packed in per square foot in the different neighborhoods depending on how close you are to the center of town. One of the only downsides of this area is that no matter where you live, unfortunately, the majority of Sayreville has commutes of more than 2 hours per day. Ugh. Breakout the mix tapes!

Sayre Woods: This is a lovely area tucked just of the western side of the Garden State Parkway. It’s got some of the most expensive houses in all of Sayreville but rentals aren’t terribly expensive. You’ll find both apartment complexes with small one to two bedroom apartments as well as single-family homes. There are many older, stately homes here which is what drives up the average home price. If you want a nice old home with a big old yard, check out the plots of land here.

Washington Road/Pulaski Avenue: This area is smack in the center of Sayreville and leads into the tiny Cruz-Sayreville airport.It is quite pricey and has a lot of big, older homes mixed in with tiny apartments. The rent isn't all that expensive but that is probably a reflection of the size of space youll get for your money. It’s a good area for college students and is rated as a very student-friendly place to be, perhaps for itsproximity to Rutgers and other community colleges nearby.

Borough Center: Hugging up against the Raritan River, this neighborhood includes the Washington Canal and Majors Pond. Known for having rising tides, people like to avoid buying or building homes too close to the Raritan River, so most of the properties here are located closer to the center of town. Prices here are just slightly less for homes and slightly more for rental units, although there aren’t too many to be found in this part of town. Many of the homes here are second or even third homes for couples and families who live elsewhere!

Crossmans/Melrose: This is the Northeast part of town, also up against the Raritan River so the properties are set back a few miles clustered around Main Street and Marsh Avenue. The Garden State Parkway runs through here and it’s easy to hop on and off for commuting into NYC and Newark. Property is a little bit less expensive here and it has a sleepy, quiet feel, more so than more central neighborhoods that feel like the proper suburbs. If you're looking to be somewhere busier, look elsewhere.

Ernstown: Ernstown pretty much has it all. Its home to the Sayreville Free Public Library, the JFK Memorial Park, a number of beautiful cemeteries, and the Sayreville Skatepark, which your teenage kids will love! It buckles down on Bordentown Avenue on the East, which will loop you right into the Garden State Parkway. While prices are high, the houses here are gorgeous and very substantial. You’ll probably get a big yard or a high-rise apartment complex with tons of amenities for the same price you’d pay for a shoebox in lower Manhattan. All things considered, it’s a lot of bang for your buck.

Life in Sayreville

If you end up moving to Sayreville, life will be fun. It’s a rapidly growing town and they are doing all they can to draw in new folks. If that sounds like you, then get ready to find your dream home. From sprawling McMansions with enormous pools and huge yards to old, elegant homes in charming neighborhoods to modern hi-rise apartment buildings with all the amenities you can dream of you’ll find it all here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sayreville?
In Sayreville, the median rent is $1,146 for a studio, $1,273 for a 1-bedroom, $1,517 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,956 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sayreville, check out our monthly Sayreville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sayreville?
Some of the colleges located in the Sayreville area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sayreville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sayreville from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Newark.

