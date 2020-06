Amenities

Recently built 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment for rent in North Newark. Close to downtown Newark, NJPAC, City Hall, Rutgers University, and Community Colleges. Minutes from the Orange Street Light Rail Station and NJ Transit. This spacious apartment features a his and hers sink in the master bathroom, walk-in closets in each room, one-touch quiet central A/C and heating, granite kitchen countertops, and new top of the line appliances.