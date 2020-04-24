872 BERGEN AVE

Amenities

parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

PRICED REDUCED!! NO FEE RENTAL!!! Renovated, One of Kind Large 2 Bed and 1 Bath. A great space, and perfect for anyone looking for a spacious and nice apt near the PATH. PATH train is 1.5 blocks away and there is a convenient supermarket directly across the street. Since the area is very busy, there are many options for parking for an extra fee. Don't hesitate to visit this Sunny and bright in the middle of it all. large kitchen and plenty of closet space. C-town supermarket, directly across the street. Brand new appliances included!