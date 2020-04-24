All apartments in Jersey City
872 BERGEN AVE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:41 PM

872 BERGEN AVE

872 Bergen Avenue · (201) 396-8447
Location

872 Bergen Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

PRICED REDUCED!! NO FEE RENTAL!!! Renovated, One of Kind Large 2 Bed and 1 Bath. A great space, and perfect for anyone looking for a spacious and nice apt near the PATH. PATH train is 1.5 blocks away and there is a convenient supermarket directly across the street. Since the area is very busy, there are many options for parking for an extra fee. Don't hesitate to visit this Sunny and bright in the middle of it all. large kitchen and plenty of closet space. C-town supermarket, directly across the street. Brand new appliances included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 872 BERGEN AVE have any available units?
872 BERGEN AVE has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 872 BERGEN AVE have?
Some of 872 BERGEN AVE's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 872 BERGEN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
872 BERGEN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 872 BERGEN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 872 BERGEN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 872 BERGEN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 872 BERGEN AVE does offer parking.
Does 872 BERGEN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 872 BERGEN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 872 BERGEN AVE have a pool?
No, 872 BERGEN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 872 BERGEN AVE have accessible units?
No, 872 BERGEN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 872 BERGEN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 872 BERGEN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
