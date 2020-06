Amenities

Modern second floor apartment in a two family house. Renovated June 2019 and new appliances were installed at that time. Good size washer and dryer without coins in the unit for tenant exclusive use. Strictly no pets and no smoking inside the property. Credit check and income verification must of all applicants. Near to bus stop, shopping center, schools and park. No viewing if not wearing mask/gloves and not following COVID-19 rules.