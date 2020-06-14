All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 75 LIBERTY AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
75 LIBERTY AVE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:48 AM

75 LIBERTY AVE

75 Liberty Avenue · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Journal Square
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

75 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit E13 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
FEE PAID! Move into this spacious Journal Square penthouse one bedroom condo located in the full amenity building, the Brunswick Towers. Condo features: 24 hour doorman, elevator building, 988 square feet of living space, great natural light, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area, spacious living room with fireplace and access to private balcony with western views, large bedroom (11' x 22') with walk in closet and alcove space for office, full bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower, private washer and dryer, central air and heat, one garage parking space included, indoor pool and gym, short distance to the Journal Square Path, 20 minutes from Midtown and ten minutes from lower Manhattan. NO PETS. AVAILABLE ASAP! To make this great apartment yours: $2200 (first months rent), $3300 (security deposit), the landlord will pay the broker fee for qualified tenant ($2200 savings!), $50 credit check per adult tenant. For Virtual Tour go to:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIEDZqUJjqY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 LIBERTY AVE have any available units?
75 LIBERTY AVE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 LIBERTY AVE have?
Some of 75 LIBERTY AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 LIBERTY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
75 LIBERTY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 LIBERTY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 75 LIBERTY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 75 LIBERTY AVE offer parking?
Yes, 75 LIBERTY AVE does offer parking.
Does 75 LIBERTY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 LIBERTY AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 LIBERTY AVE have a pool?
Yes, 75 LIBERTY AVE has a pool.
Does 75 LIBERTY AVE have accessible units?
No, 75 LIBERTY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 75 LIBERTY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 LIBERTY AVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 75 LIBERTY AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vantage
33 Park View Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Lively
321 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Urby
200 Greene Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Embankment House
270 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity