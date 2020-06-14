75 LIBERTY AVE

Amenities

FEE PAID! Move into this spacious Journal Square penthouse one bedroom condo located in the full amenity building, the Brunswick Towers. Condo features: 24 hour doorman, elevator building, 988 square feet of living space, great natural light, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area, spacious living room with fireplace and access to private balcony with western views, large bedroom (11' x 22') with walk in closet and alcove space for office, full bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower, private washer and dryer, central air and heat, one garage parking space included, indoor pool and gym, short distance to the Journal Square Path, 20 minutes from Midtown and ten minutes from lower Manhattan. NO PETS. AVAILABLE ASAP! To make this great apartment yours: $2200 (first months rent), $3300 (security deposit), the landlord will pay the broker fee for qualified tenant ($2200 savings!), $50 credit check per adult tenant. For Virtual Tour go to:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIEDZqUJjqY