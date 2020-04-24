All apartments in Jersey City
7 Magnolia Ave # 3

7 Magnolia Avenue · (845) 915-6304
Location

7 Magnolia Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit # 3 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Grandiose floor-thru UTILITIES INCLUDED Sunny Flat - Property Id: 241510

Large floor-through very sunny, well ventilated space in quiet residential neighborhood. Windows North/South.

Ample kitchen, bath tiled floors; hardwood foyer, carpeted exquisite bedroom. Renovated, rent ready.

PATH/bus station at Journal Square ~ 7 minutes walk. Wi-Fi/TV cabled. Ample closet(s). No Pets or smoking.

Immediate occupancy. Easy in-out hassle free yearly
renewable contract. NO PENALTY EXIT on 10 days notice.

LCIVENTURES@GMAIL.COM or call 845 915 6304 also 646 9064737
if you're in the market for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241510
Property Id 241510

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5756034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Magnolia Ave # 3 have any available units?
7 Magnolia Ave # 3 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Magnolia Ave # 3 have?
Some of 7 Magnolia Ave # 3's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Magnolia Ave # 3 currently offering any rent specials?
7 Magnolia Ave # 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Magnolia Ave # 3 pet-friendly?
No, 7 Magnolia Ave # 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 7 Magnolia Ave # 3 offer parking?
No, 7 Magnolia Ave # 3 does not offer parking.
Does 7 Magnolia Ave # 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Magnolia Ave # 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Magnolia Ave # 3 have a pool?
No, 7 Magnolia Ave # 3 does not have a pool.
Does 7 Magnolia Ave # 3 have accessible units?
No, 7 Magnolia Ave # 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Magnolia Ave # 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Magnolia Ave # 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
