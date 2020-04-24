7 Magnolia Ave # 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Grandiose floor-thru UTILITIES INCLUDED Sunny Flat - Property Id: 241510



Large floor-through very sunny, well ventilated space in quiet residential neighborhood. Windows North/South.



Ample kitchen, bath tiled floors; hardwood foyer, carpeted exquisite bedroom. Renovated, rent ready.



PATH/bus station at Journal Square ~ 7 minutes walk. Wi-Fi/TV cabled. Ample closet(s). No Pets or smoking.



Immediate occupancy. Easy in-out hassle free yearly

renewable contract. NO PENALTY EXIT on 10 days notice.



LCIVENTURES@GMAIL.COM or call 845 915 6304 also 646 9064737

if you're in the market for IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.

No Pets Allowed



