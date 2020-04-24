All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:21 PM

612 PALISADE AVE

612 Palisade Avenue · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

612 Palisade Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
Beautiful and spacious second-floor unit available in the booming Heights section of Jersey City - enjoy all that it has to offer – with nearby farmers markets, playgrounds, sports fields, and plenty of shopping. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this unit has a large kitchen with breakfast bar, central air and heat, hardwood floors and a balcony - this home has everything you've been waiting for. Bring your washer dryer - the unit also has washer/dryer hookup! Tenant responsible for gas, heat, electric. 1.5 months security deposit and 1 month broker fee applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 PALISADE AVE have any available units?
612 PALISADE AVE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 PALISADE AVE have?
Some of 612 PALISADE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 PALISADE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
612 PALISADE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 PALISADE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 612 PALISADE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 612 PALISADE AVE offer parking?
No, 612 PALISADE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 612 PALISADE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 PALISADE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 PALISADE AVE have a pool?
No, 612 PALISADE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 612 PALISADE AVE have accessible units?
No, 612 PALISADE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 612 PALISADE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 PALISADE AVE has units with dishwashers.
