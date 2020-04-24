612 PALISADE AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities playground

Beautiful and spacious second-floor unit available in the booming Heights section of Jersey City - enjoy all that it has to offer – with nearby farmers markets, playgrounds, sports fields, and plenty of shopping. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this unit has a large kitchen with breakfast bar, central air and heat, hardwood floors and a balcony - this home has everything you've been waiting for. Bring your washer dryer - the unit also has washer/dryer hookup! Tenant responsible for gas, heat, electric. 1.5 months security deposit and 1 month broker fee applies.