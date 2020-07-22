Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

BRIGHT 1BR APARTMENT FOR RENT NEAR PATH TRAIN, JC - Property Id: 318764



*PLEASE, INQUIRED IF YOU MEET THE REQUIREMENTS BELOW*



Just 5mins walk to the Path Train! This new 1 bedroom apartment on Van Reypen St & Vroom St is newly renovated with hardwood floors throughout, natural well lit space, multiple closets, open floor space of chic kitchen/ living room and custom tiled throughout the bathroom. Laundry in building & Stainless Steel Appliances. Parking available 'on the streets'. Tenant pays cooking gas and electricity. Half month brokers fee. Small pets are welcome.



Journal Square is the healthy balance of modern conveniences & attractions. Stay in New Jersey and save on rent in any neighboring state!



Application Fee - $50 (Non Refundable)Credit Score- 680 (or higher). Income - At least 40x the rent

I have listings all throughout Hudson County, I'm sure I can find you the perfect new home! Listings rent very fast, so don't miss out!



It won't last! Text me to schedule your appointment today!



Taliah Karim

Jyson Properties

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/58-van-reypen-st-jersey-city-nj/318764

Property Id 318764



(RLNE5948504)