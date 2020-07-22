All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

58 Van Reypen St

58 Van Reypen Street · (646) 229-2725
Location

58 Van Reypen Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1395 · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
BRIGHT 1BR APARTMENT FOR RENT NEAR PATH TRAIN, JC - Property Id: 318764

*PLEASE, INQUIRED IF YOU MEET THE REQUIREMENTS BELOW*

Just 5mins walk to the Path Train! This new 1 bedroom apartment on Van Reypen St & Vroom St is newly renovated with hardwood floors throughout, natural well lit space, multiple closets, open floor space of chic kitchen/ living room and custom tiled throughout the bathroom. Laundry in building & Stainless Steel Appliances. Parking available 'on the streets'. Tenant pays cooking gas and electricity. Half month brokers fee. Small pets are welcome.

Journal Square is the healthy balance of modern conveniences & attractions. Stay in New Jersey and save on rent in any neighboring state!

Application Fee - $50 (Non Refundable)Credit Score- 680 (or higher). Income - At least 40x the rent
I have listings all throughout Hudson County, I'm sure I can find you the perfect new home! Listings rent very fast, so don't miss out!

It won't last! Text me to schedule your appointment today!

Taliah Karim
Jyson Properties
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/58-van-reypen-st-jersey-city-nj/318764
Property Id 318764

(RLNE5948504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Van Reypen St have any available units?
58 Van Reypen St has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 Van Reypen St have?
Some of 58 Van Reypen St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Van Reypen St currently offering any rent specials?
58 Van Reypen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Van Reypen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 58 Van Reypen St is pet friendly.
Does 58 Van Reypen St offer parking?
Yes, 58 Van Reypen St offers parking.
Does 58 Van Reypen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Van Reypen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Van Reypen St have a pool?
No, 58 Van Reypen St does not have a pool.
Does 58 Van Reypen St have accessible units?
No, 58 Van Reypen St does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Van Reypen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Van Reypen St does not have units with dishwashers.
