Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

58 LAIDLAW AVE

58 Laidlaw Avenue · (201) 988-9959
Location

58 Laidlaw Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,545

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful, completely renovated 1BR Apt, open concept living/dining area with gourmet kitchen, all SS Appliances, DW, Microwave, granite counter tops and 42" maple cabinets. New bathroom, nice tile work, hardwood floor throughout, large bedroom with good size closet, high ceilings, W/D avail in basement. Heat and Hot Water included. Most desirable Jersey City Heights Location, right off Palisade Ave with NJ Bus and commuter vans giving you quick access in and out of NYC, or JSQ Path or Hoboken Path. Great alternative to Hoboken NO pets allowed for more info or a video tour call or text to LA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 LAIDLAW AVE have any available units?
58 LAIDLAW AVE has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 LAIDLAW AVE have?
Some of 58 LAIDLAW AVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 LAIDLAW AVE currently offering any rent specials?
58 LAIDLAW AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 LAIDLAW AVE pet-friendly?
No, 58 LAIDLAW AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 58 LAIDLAW AVE offer parking?
No, 58 LAIDLAW AVE does not offer parking.
Does 58 LAIDLAW AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 LAIDLAW AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 LAIDLAW AVE have a pool?
No, 58 LAIDLAW AVE does not have a pool.
Does 58 LAIDLAW AVE have accessible units?
No, 58 LAIDLAW AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 58 LAIDLAW AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 LAIDLAW AVE has units with dishwashers.
