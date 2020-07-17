58 LAIDLAW AVE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful, completely renovated 1BR Apt, open concept living/dining area with gourmet kitchen, all SS Appliances, DW, Microwave, granite counter tops and 42" maple cabinets. New bathroom, nice tile work, hardwood floor throughout, large bedroom with good size closet, high ceilings, W/D avail in basement. Heat and Hot Water included. Most desirable Jersey City Heights Location, right off Palisade Ave with NJ Bus and commuter vans giving you quick access in and out of NYC, or JSQ Path or Hoboken Path. Great alternative to Hoboken NO pets allowed for more info or a video tour call or text to LA