Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Property built in 2016 and occupancy from 6/15/2020. No assigned parking space and landlord will allow one small/medium car parking on the street blocking a little part of driveway and tenant has to move the car to some other parking spot across the street on Monday and Thursday 1-3 PM. Strictly no pets and no smoking inside the property. Credit check and income verification must for all applicants. Annual lease, one and a half month rent security deposit, one month advance rent and half month rent broker fee required at the time of signing lease agreement. No viewing if not wearing face mask/gloves and not following COVID-19 rules.