All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 56 Wayne Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
56 Wayne Street - 2
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

56 Wayne Street - 2

56 Wayne Street · (201) 292-7730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Downtown Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

56 Wayne Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
56 Wayne sits just half a block off Grove Street and one block to the PATH station.
Once a rooming house, the building has since been converted into four luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom residences. Just blocks from Restaurant Row, beautiful Van Vorst Park, and Grove Plaza – home to the Downtown Farmers Market, weekly concerts and other community events.
The apartment maintains its historic feel exemplified by its exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout yet provides contemporary amenities with espresso shaker kitchen cabinetry, quartzite countertops and subway tile backsplashes. Stainless steel appliances include a 5-burner gas range with convection oven, french door refrigerator / freezer. Beautifully appointed common rear yard. Private roof deck.
56 Wayne sits just half a block off Grove Street and one block to the PATH station.
Once a rooming house, the building has since been converted into four luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom residences. Just blocks from Restaurant Row, beautiful Van Vorst Park, and Grove Plaza – home to the Downtown Farmers Market, weekly concerts and other community events.
The apartment maintains its historic feel exemplified by its exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout yet provides contemporary amenities with espresso shaker kitchen cabinetry, quartzite countertops and subway tile backsplashes. Stainless steel appliances include a 5-burner gas range with convection oven, french door refrigerator / freezer. Beautifully appointed common rear yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Wayne Street - 2 have any available units?
56 Wayne Street - 2 has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 Wayne Street - 2 have?
Some of 56 Wayne Street - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Wayne Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
56 Wayne Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Wayne Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 Wayne Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 56 Wayne Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 56 Wayne Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 56 Wayne Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Wayne Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Wayne Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 56 Wayne Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 56 Wayne Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 56 Wayne Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Wayne Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Wayne Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 56 Wayne Street - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Portside Towers
155 Washington St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square South
35 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Warren at York
120 York St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity