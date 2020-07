Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Beautiful Jersey City, historical property located by Danforth Avenue Light Rail Station. This first floor unit is a duplex with two large bedrooms, two full bathrooms, dining area, living room and fully finished walk-out basement with large recreation room. Kitchen has been updated with all brand new stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Two parking spots on Cambridge paver driveway. Front porch and backyard space for your entertainment.