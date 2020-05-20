All apartments in Jersey City
46 HOPKINS AVE
Last updated April 4 2020

46 HOPKINS AVE

46 Hopkins Avenue · (201) 659-8600
Location

46 Hopkins Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful 2Bed/2 Bath apartment in a 25ft wide townhome on a quiet tree-lined street in the heart of Jersey Heights. This beautifully gut renovated home boasts soaring ceilings and a sun drenched custom made chef's kitchen with designer quartz countertops and high end Bosch appliances. Porcelanosa bathrooms. White oak hardwood flooring and LED lighting throughout. Equipped with central air, managed by Nest thermostats, a pair of pre-wired speakers in each room managed by two Sonos amplifiers, high end video intercoms, operated from your phone, in unit washer/dryer and exclusive use of backyard. Easy commute to Manhattan, bus stop a block away on Palisade ave and on Central Ave. 17 minutes to Journal Square Path. Wifi included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 HOPKINS AVE have any available units?
46 HOPKINS AVE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 HOPKINS AVE have?
Some of 46 HOPKINS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 HOPKINS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
46 HOPKINS AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 HOPKINS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 46 HOPKINS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 46 HOPKINS AVE offer parking?
No, 46 HOPKINS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 46 HOPKINS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 HOPKINS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 HOPKINS AVE have a pool?
No, 46 HOPKINS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 46 HOPKINS AVE have accessible units?
No, 46 HOPKINS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 46 HOPKINS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 HOPKINS AVE has units with dishwashers.
