46 HOPKINS AVE

Beautiful 2Bed/2 Bath apartment in a 25ft wide townhome on a quiet tree-lined street in the heart of Jersey Heights. This beautifully gut renovated home boasts soaring ceilings and a sun drenched custom made chef's kitchen with designer quartz countertops and high end Bosch appliances. Porcelanosa bathrooms. White oak hardwood flooring and LED lighting throughout. Equipped with central air, managed by Nest thermostats, a pair of pre-wired speakers in each room managed by two Sonos amplifiers, high end video intercoms, operated from your phone, in unit washer/dryer and exclusive use of backyard. Easy commute to Manhattan, bus stop a block away on Palisade ave and on Central Ave. 17 minutes to Journal Square Path. Wifi included.