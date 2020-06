Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel gym air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym

This great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with western exposure in the highly sought after Emerald building. This home offers all new stainless steel appliances with new flooring. Brand new heating and energy efficient AC wall units. The waterfront complex is conveniently located in the heart of Newport. A short distance to either the Newport or Hoboken PATH Station. 24/7 Doorman, gym, close to all parks and restaurants, and light rail.