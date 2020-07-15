All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

40 COLLEGE ST

40 College Street · (551) 221-4395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 College Street, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Greenville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Available, remarkable 1st floor 1 bedroom fully renovated rental with 1 car parking, private backyard, and washer and dryer hook ups inside the unit. Tastefully done, spa-like bathroom, ceramic tiled flooring throughout, brand new appliances and near endless hot water with a brand new Navien hot water system. Access to the backyard is obtained via your own back door. Located on a quiet tree-lined city block, this rental will not last long! Great location. Call today to make your appointment. 1st month's rent, 1 month security, 1 month broker fee applies upon lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 COLLEGE ST have any available units?
40 COLLEGE ST has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 COLLEGE ST have?
Some of 40 COLLEGE ST's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 COLLEGE ST currently offering any rent specials?
40 COLLEGE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 COLLEGE ST pet-friendly?
No, 40 COLLEGE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 40 COLLEGE ST offer parking?
Yes, 40 COLLEGE ST offers parking.
Does 40 COLLEGE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 COLLEGE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 COLLEGE ST have a pool?
No, 40 COLLEGE ST does not have a pool.
Does 40 COLLEGE ST have accessible units?
No, 40 COLLEGE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 40 COLLEGE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 COLLEGE ST has units with dishwashers.
