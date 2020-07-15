40 COLLEGE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Available, remarkable 1st floor 1 bedroom fully renovated rental with 1 car parking, private backyard, and washer and dryer hook ups inside the unit. Tastefully done, spa-like bathroom, ceramic tiled flooring throughout, brand new appliances and near endless hot water with a brand new Navien hot water system. Access to the backyard is obtained via your own back door. Located on a quiet tree-lined city block, this rental will not last long! Great location. Call today to make your appointment. 1st month's rent, 1 month security, 1 month broker fee applies upon lease signing.