All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 34 TRENTON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
34 TRENTON ST
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

34 TRENTON ST

34 Trenton Street · (201) 809-9925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Journal Square
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

34 Trenton Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to the Island section of Journal Square! Make yourself at home in this conveniently located apartment close to the Path, restaurants, shops and more, short distance to downtown Jersey City and located in a quiet street. Spacious and bright 2 bedroom apartment plus den, main bedroom fits a king size bed for maximum comfort, use the den as an office or your very own walk in closet! Heat and hot water are included in rent! Walls being painted white as in rendering, fridge updated. Please no pets. 1 month rent 1 ½ security deposit, half brokers fee Ask for a virtual tour! Some pictures are virtually staged

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 TRENTON ST have any available units?
34 TRENTON ST has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 TRENTON ST have?
Some of 34 TRENTON ST's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 TRENTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
34 TRENTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 TRENTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 34 TRENTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 34 TRENTON ST offer parking?
No, 34 TRENTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 34 TRENTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 TRENTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 TRENTON ST have a pool?
No, 34 TRENTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 34 TRENTON ST have accessible units?
No, 34 TRENTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 34 TRENTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 TRENTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 34 TRENTON ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Atlantic
31 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
East Hampton
30 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Revetment House
310 Tenth Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Quinn
197 Van Vorst Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymsJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity