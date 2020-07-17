34 TRENTON ST

Amenities

Welcome to the Island section of Journal Square! Make yourself at home in this conveniently located apartment close to the Path, restaurants, shops and more, short distance to downtown Jersey City and located in a quiet street. Spacious and bright 2 bedroom apartment plus den, main bedroom fits a king size bed for maximum comfort, use the den as an office or your very own walk in closet! Heat and hot water are included in rent! Walls being painted white as in rendering, fridge updated. Please no pets. 1 month rent 1 ½ security deposit, half brokers fee Ask for a virtual tour! Some pictures are virtually staged