334 BARROW ST.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Stunning Downtown Jersey City Loft Living at it's finest! Overlooking Historic Restaurant Row, located 1 block to the Grove Street Path Train. Impeccable Design with only the best when it comes to finishes from appliances to door knobs. This unit has wall to wall windows with exposed brick, high ceilings, central heating and air conditioning, wood floors, quartz countertops, Jenn-Air appliance package includes wine chiller/microwave draw and high-end custom kitchen cabinetry. Both bedrooms have huge windows with plenty of natural sunlight, generous closet space includes master walk-in custom closet design. Bathrooms are designed with taste/great layouts finished with imported tiles, top of the line hardware. Fixtures include rain shower head, custom lighting and marble vanity tops. Unit has plenty of storage, sizable coat closet, washer/dryer room, full exterior surveillance system and use of a rooftop outdoor area.