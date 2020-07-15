All apartments in Jersey City
334 BARROW ST.
334 BARROW ST

334 Barrow St · (201) 432-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

334 Barrow St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Stunning Downtown Jersey City Loft Living at it's finest! Overlooking Historic Restaurant Row, located 1 block to the Grove Street Path Train. Impeccable Design with only the best when it comes to finishes from appliances to door knobs. This unit has wall to wall windows with exposed brick, high ceilings, central heating and air conditioning, wood floors, quartz countertops, Jenn-Air appliance package includes wine chiller/microwave draw and high-end custom kitchen cabinetry. Both bedrooms have huge windows with plenty of natural sunlight, generous closet space includes master walk-in custom closet design. Bathrooms are designed with taste/great layouts finished with imported tiles, top of the line hardware. Fixtures include rain shower head, custom lighting and marble vanity tops. Unit has plenty of storage, sizable coat closet, washer/dryer room, full exterior surveillance system and use of a rooftop outdoor area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 334 BARROW ST have any available units?
334 BARROW ST has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 BARROW ST have?
Some of 334 BARROW ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 BARROW ST currently offering any rent specials?
334 BARROW ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 BARROW ST pet-friendly?
No, 334 BARROW ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 334 BARROW ST offer parking?
No, 334 BARROW ST does not offer parking.
Does 334 BARROW ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 BARROW ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 BARROW ST have a pool?
No, 334 BARROW ST does not have a pool.
Does 334 BARROW ST have accessible units?
No, 334 BARROW ST does not have accessible units.
Does 334 BARROW ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 BARROW ST has units with dishwashers.

