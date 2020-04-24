All apartments in Jersey City
33 Morris Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:33 PM

33 Morris Street

33 Morris Street · (201) 345-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Morris Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 1107 · Avail. now

$2,684

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
game room
parking
pool
lobby
media room
Residence Features:

Oversized windows with spectacular views in select units
Many residences have terraces and floor to ceiling windows.
Wood parquet floors in the living room, wall-to-wall carpeting in the bedrooms
Individually controlled heating and air conditioning
Designer kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile floors

GE kitchens appliances - stove, dishwasher, frost-free refrigerator with icemaker, and microwave oven
GE washer/dryer in every residence
Breakfast bar
Elegant baths with ceramic tile floors and tub surrounds
Many units have walk-in closets

Community Amenities:

***views of NY Harbor, the Statue of Liberty, the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, Battery Park and downtown Manhattan

24 hr concierge/elegant lobby
fitness center
Outdoor swimming pool

Residents' game room and lounge with wide-screen TVs
Children's play center adjacent to the fitness center
Theatre for residents
Indoor gate-controlled parking

Resident storage available
Rapid access to Manhattan via ferry, PATH (Grove St & Exchange Place) and light rail
Minutes away from NJ Turnpike, Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel, US 1/9 and Route 495 and I78. Super EZ transport to NYC.

***Prices, terms, specials, availability subject to change without notice, call NOW to receive this very special offer***

*$1000 SEC DEPOSIT (UPON CREDIT APPROVAL OR ELSE 1.5 MOS REQUIRED)...1.5 MOS FOR INTERNATIONAL RESIDENTS WITH SSN LESS THAN 5 YRS OLD
*PARKING ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE
*LANDLORD PAYS $1000 TOWARDS BROKER FEE (1 MOS RENT)

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Morris Street have any available units?
33 Morris Street has a unit available for $2,684 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Morris Street have?
Some of 33 Morris Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Morris Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Morris Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Morris Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Morris Street is pet friendly.
Does 33 Morris Street offer parking?
Yes, 33 Morris Street does offer parking.
Does 33 Morris Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Morris Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Morris Street have a pool?
Yes, 33 Morris Street has a pool.
Does 33 Morris Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Morris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Morris Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Morris Street has units with dishwashers.
