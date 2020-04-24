33 Morris Street

Amenities
Residence Features:
Oversized windows with spectacular views in select units
Many residences have terraces and floor to ceiling windows.
Wood parquet floors in the living room, wall-to-wall carpeting in the bedrooms
Individually controlled heating and air conditioning
Designer kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile floors
GE kitchens appliances - stove, dishwasher, frost-free refrigerator with icemaker, and microwave oven
GE washer/dryer in every residence
Breakfast bar
Elegant baths with ceramic tile floors and tub surrounds
Many units have walk-in closets
Community Amenities:
***views of NY Harbor, the Statue of Liberty, the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, Battery Park and downtown Manhattan
24 hr concierge/elegant lobby
fitness center
Outdoor swimming pool
Residents' game room and lounge with wide-screen TVs
Children's play center adjacent to the fitness center
Theatre for residents
Indoor gate-controlled parking
Resident storage available
Rapid access to Manhattan via ferry, PATH (Grove St & Exchange Place) and light rail
Minutes away from NJ Turnpike, Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel, US 1/9 and Route 495 and I78. Super EZ transport to NYC.
*$1000 SEC DEPOSIT (UPON CREDIT APPROVAL OR ELSE 1.5 MOS REQUIRED)...1.5 MOS FOR INTERNATIONAL RESIDENTS WITH SSN LESS THAN 5 YRS OLD
*PARKING ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE
*LANDLORD PAYS $1000 TOWARDS BROKER FEE (1 MOS RENT)
