33 Morris Street

Residence Features:



Oversized windows with spectacular views in select units

Many residences have terraces and floor to ceiling windows.

Wood parquet floors in the living room, wall-to-wall carpeting in the bedrooms

Individually controlled heating and air conditioning

Designer kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile floors



GE kitchens appliances - stove, dishwasher, frost-free refrigerator with icemaker, and microwave oven

GE washer/dryer in every residence

Breakfast bar

Elegant baths with ceramic tile floors and tub surrounds

Many units have walk-in closets



Community Amenities:



***views of NY Harbor, the Statue of Liberty, the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, Battery Park and downtown Manhattan



24 hr concierge/elegant lobby

fitness center

Outdoor swimming pool



Residents' game room and lounge with wide-screen TVs

Children's play center adjacent to the fitness center

Theatre for residents

Indoor gate-controlled parking



Resident storage available

Rapid access to Manhattan via ferry, PATH (Grove St & Exchange Place) and light rail

Minutes away from NJ Turnpike, Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel, US 1/9 and Route 495 and I78. Super EZ transport to NYC.



*$1000 SEC DEPOSIT (UPON CREDIT APPROVAL OR ELSE 1.5 MOS REQUIRED)...1.5 MOS FOR INTERNATIONAL RESIDENTS WITH SSN LESS THAN 5 YRS OLD

*PARKING ADDITIONAL MONTHLY FEE

*LANDLORD PAYS $1000 TOWARDS BROKER FEE (1 MOS RENT)



