3226 KENNEDY BLVD

Amenities

Located in the heart of Jersey City, striking the perfect cord of modern architecture and classic design, every home at Nanak Niwas reflects an impeccable attention to detail; from luxurious wood style flooring and light filled rooms to modern custom kitchen cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Its location makes it most desirable due to easiest commute to New York IN JUST 30MINS. Parking available in parking garage of the building. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas and building will provide water and sewer. The building boasts of various amenities like secure building with video intercom in house, washer and dryer in every unit. Guest waiting area with fire place, business lounge, common area free wi-fi, game room with foos ball table and air hockey table, roof top deck and fitness center. Monthly extermination services for the apartment. Amenities: the gym roof top deck, business lounge, free common area WiFi, concierge, secure building with key fob entry, video intercom in every apartment, guest waiting area with tv and fireplace, game room with air hockey table and foosball. $499 amenity fee per lease term and one time $100 application fee. Please apply and pay the application fee: https://www.rentcafe.com/apartments/nj/jersey-city/3224-john-f-kennedy-boulevard/default.aspx?p=1&nocache=1 . 2 bed 2 bath $2775 garage roof top 50% fee paid by landlord $499 amenity fee for the term of the lease sorry no pets.