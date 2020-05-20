All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:15 AM

3226 KENNEDY BLVD

3226 John F Kennedy Boulevard · (201) 854-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3226 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
game room
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
Located in the heart of Jersey City, striking the perfect cord of modern architecture and classic design, every home at Nanak Niwas reflects an impeccable attention to detail; from luxurious wood style flooring and light filled rooms to modern custom kitchen cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Its location makes it most desirable due to easiest commute to New York IN JUST 30MINS. Parking available in parking garage of the building. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas and building will provide water and sewer. The building boasts of various amenities like secure building with video intercom in house, washer and dryer in every unit. Guest waiting area with fire place, business lounge, common area free wi-fi, game room with foos ball table and air hockey table, roof top deck and fitness center. Monthly extermination services for the apartment. Amenities: the gym roof top deck, business lounge, free common area WiFi, concierge, secure building with key fob entry, video intercom in every apartment, guest waiting area with tv and fireplace, game room with air hockey table and foosball. $499 amenity fee per lease term and one time $100 application fee. Please apply and pay the application fee: https://www.rentcafe.com/apartments/nj/jersey-city/3224-john-f-kennedy-boulevard/default.aspx?p=1&nocache=1 . 2 bed 2 bath $2775 garage roof top 50% fee paid by landlord $499 amenity fee for the term of the lease sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 KENNEDY BLVD have any available units?
3226 KENNEDY BLVD has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3226 KENNEDY BLVD have?
Some of 3226 KENNEDY BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3226 KENNEDY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3226 KENNEDY BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 KENNEDY BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 3226 KENNEDY BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 3226 KENNEDY BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 3226 KENNEDY BLVD does offer parking.
Does 3226 KENNEDY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3226 KENNEDY BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 KENNEDY BLVD have a pool?
No, 3226 KENNEDY BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 3226 KENNEDY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3226 KENNEDY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 KENNEDY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3226 KENNEDY BLVD has units with dishwashers.
