32 MAGNOLIA AVE

NO BROKER FEE! Welcome to 32 Magnolia, a boutique-style building with a full-scale amenity package located in the Hilltop Section of Jersey City wedged between Downtown Jersey City and Journal Square. 13 stylish homes designed by Brooklyn interior designer, reflect an unwavering attention to detail featuring open floor plans and top of the line finishes, our sun-filled stylish homes leave little to be desired. Stunning white oak floors through out, designer kitchens with sleek custom cabinetry, integrated dishwasher, microwave, stainless steel appliances, built-in heating/cooling units, in-unit laundry and remarkable bathrooms with black marble tiles and gold channels. Residents enjoy a rooftop lounge with NYC views, keyless entry and fitness room. Magnolia Avenue is a picturesque tree-lined block full of 19th century row houses and wonderful, quiet neighbors. A neighborhood where you can be at the JSQ PATH train and ride into the city in minutes, or tour through the hip and art filled streets that Downtown Jersey City has to offer. Pet friendly. Available now! Take advantage of our deposit-free renting option with RHINO!