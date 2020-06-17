All apartments in Jersey City
32 MAGNOLIA AVE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:39 AM

32 MAGNOLIA AVE

32 Magnolia Avenue · (201) 683-8700
Location

32 Magnolia Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
key fob access
NO BROKER FEE! Welcome to 32 Magnolia, a boutique-style building with a full-scale amenity package located in the Hilltop Section of Jersey City wedged between Downtown Jersey City and Journal Square. 13 stylish homes designed by Brooklyn interior designer, reflect an unwavering attention to detail featuring open floor plans and top of the line finishes, our sun-filled stylish homes leave little to be desired. Stunning white oak floors through out, designer kitchens with sleek custom cabinetry, integrated dishwasher, microwave, stainless steel appliances, built-in heating/cooling units, in-unit laundry and remarkable bathrooms with black marble tiles and gold channels. Residents enjoy a rooftop lounge with NYC views, keyless entry and fitness room. Magnolia Avenue is a picturesque tree-lined block full of 19th century row houses and wonderful, quiet neighbors. A neighborhood where you can be at the JSQ PATH train and ride into the city in minutes, or tour through the hip and art filled streets that Downtown Jersey City has to offer. Pet friendly. Available now! Take advantage of our deposit-free renting option with RHINO!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 MAGNOLIA AVE have any available units?
32 MAGNOLIA AVE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 MAGNOLIA AVE have?
Some of 32 MAGNOLIA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 MAGNOLIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
32 MAGNOLIA AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 MAGNOLIA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 MAGNOLIA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 32 MAGNOLIA AVE offer parking?
No, 32 MAGNOLIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 32 MAGNOLIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 MAGNOLIA AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 MAGNOLIA AVE have a pool?
No, 32 MAGNOLIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 32 MAGNOLIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 32 MAGNOLIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 32 MAGNOLIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 MAGNOLIA AVE has units with dishwashers.
