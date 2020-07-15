3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204

Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED 2BR APT FOR RENT, NEW KITCHEN!!! - Property Id: 313956
*PLEASE, INQUIRE ONLY IF YOU MEET THE REQUIREMENTS BELOW*
FREE 2ND MONTH OF RENT & NO BROKER FEE! 2BR apartment for rent near Journal Square Path Train. Newly painted offering a perfect stay in a quiet area. Unit #204. The tenant pays cooking gas and electricity, a 1.5 deposit is required, the park 'on the streets'. Small pets (under 30) pounds are accepted!
Renovated to impress, this unit provides super easy access to transportation. Stay in JC and avoid paying high rent in the city and neighboring states.
APARTMENT FEATURES
*High ceiling
*Modern kitchen
*New stainless steel appliances
*Tons of sunlight
*Hardwood flooring
*Plenty of windows
*Spacious and airy
*Closet space
REQUIREMENTS
Application Fee - $50 (Non-Refundable)
Credit Score - 680 and higher
Income - Salary must be @ least 40x the rent
Inventory goes fast, so don't miss out!
*Please, do not hit Apply Now. Contact us to schedule a viewing first.
Taliah Karim
Broker/Agent
Text me: 646-229-2725
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3143-john-f-kennedy-blvd-jersey-city-nj-unit-204/313956
