3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:29 AM

3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204

3143 John F Kennedy Boulevard · (646) 229-2725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Jersey City
Journal Square
Apartments with Gyms
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Location

3143 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,775

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED 2BR APT FOR RENT, NEW KITCHEN!!! - Property Id: 313956

*PLEASE, INQUIRE ONLY IF YOU MEET THE REQUIREMENTS BELOW*

FREE 2ND MONTH OF RENT & NO BROKER FEE! 2BR apartment for rent near Journal Square Path Train. Newly painted offering a perfect stay in a quiet area. Unit #204. The tenant pays cooking gas and electricity, a 1.5 deposit is required, the park 'on the streets'. Small pets (under 30) pounds are accepted!

Renovated to impress, this unit provides super easy access to transportation. Stay in JC and avoid paying high rent in the city and neighboring states.

APARTMENT FEATURES
*High ceiling
*Modern kitchen
*New stainless steel appliances
*Tons of sunlight
*Hardwood flooring
*Plenty of windows
*Spacious and airy
*Closet space

REQUIREMENTS
Application Fee - $50 (Non-Refundable)
Credit Score - 680 and higher
Income - Salary must be @ least 40x the rent
Inventory goes fast, so don't miss out!

*Please, do not hit Apply Now. Contact us to schedule a viewing first.

Taliah Karim
Broker/Agent
Text me: 646-229-2725
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3143-john-f-kennedy-blvd-jersey-city-nj-unit-204/313956
Property Id 313956

(RLNE5939510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204 have any available units?
3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204 has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204 have?
Some of 3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204 currently offering any rent specials?
3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204 is pet friendly.
Does 3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204 offer parking?
No, 3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204 does not offer parking.
Does 3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204 have a pool?
No, 3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204 does not have a pool.
Does 3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204 have accessible units?
No, 3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3143 John F Kennedy Blvd 204 has units with dishwashers.
