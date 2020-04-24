303 Grand Street

Amenities

Available 08/20/20 Close to PATH, Extremely Rare 3bed3Bath w/ deck! - Property Id: 293270



No Brokerage Fee! EXTREMELY RARE 3-bed, 3-bath Top Floor Duplex at Jersey City's Liberty Harbor Community! Private roof deck! 1637sf offering the finest finishes: gourmet kitchen w double sink, granite counters, beautiful glass display cabinets & top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, 3 gorgeous baths, recessed lighting, hardwood floors & in-unit washer/dryer. This much sought-after community offers garage parking for rent, concierge, fitness center, pool, lounge theatre, and child playroom. Minutes to the Grove St Path, Light Rail, parks, restaurants, and grocery stores (including the new 99 Ranch Market

No Pets Allowed



