/
Jersey City, NJ
/
303 Grand Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

303 Grand Street

303 Grand Street · No Longer Available
Location

303 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Waterfront

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Available 08/20/20 Close to PATH, Extremely Rare 3bed3Bath w/ deck!

No Brokerage Fee! EXTREMELY RARE 3-bed, 3-bath Top Floor Duplex at Jersey City's Liberty Harbor Community! Private roof deck! 1637sf offering the finest finishes: gourmet kitchen w double sink, granite counters, beautiful glass display cabinets & top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, 3 gorgeous baths, recessed lighting, hardwood floors & in-unit washer/dryer. This much sought-after community offers garage parking for rent, concierge, fitness center, pool, lounge theatre, and child playroom. Minutes to the Grove St Path, Light Rail, parks, restaurants, and grocery stores (including the new 99 Ranch Market
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293270
Property Id 293270

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Grand Street have any available units?
303 Grand Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 Grand Street have?
Some of 303 Grand Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
303 Grand Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Grand Street pet-friendly?
No, 303 Grand Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 303 Grand Street offer parking?
Yes, 303 Grand Street does offer parking.
Does 303 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Grand Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Grand Street have a pool?
Yes, 303 Grand Street has a pool.
Does 303 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 303 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Grand Street has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

