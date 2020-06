Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking

It's all about the location - 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths rental apt with outside decks and one car parking (optional) located on Webster Ave in Jersey City Heights. Apartment features, washer/dryer, dishwasher, gas stove, refrig. Located within a short distance to Congress St/Ninth St LIGHT RAIL ELEVATOR and Washington Park. Pet is allowed under 19 lbs with approval from the owners. Rental of the entire house is an option.