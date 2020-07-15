All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 294 PAVONIA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
294 PAVONIA AVE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:10 PM

294 PAVONIA AVE

294 Pavonia Ave · (201) 433-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Downtown Jersey City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

294 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
This newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Duplex is located on a gorgeous townhouse row in the prime Hamilton Park neighborhood. The apartment offers the perfect blend of historic detail mixed with a fresh, modern aesthetic. The unit features an open concept living space with a large custom kitchen complete with a full wall of cabinetry, stainless appliances, 6 burner stove, granite countertops, pot filler & breakfast bar. Also on this floor is a spa-like bathroom complete with walk-in shower, beautiful mosaic tile & marble all around. Upstairs is bright and airy with 10’ ceilings & large appropriate window. On this floor are two massive bedrooms that have tons of historic details, including moldings, medallions, fireplaces and many other architectural details. Key features include central air, in-unit washer/dryer, a massive storage space in the basement and exclusive use of an expansive backyard!  Hamilton Park is right outside your door with easy access to the neighborhood’s many wonderful schools, shops and restaurants. is one of the most desirable and family-friendly neighborhoods in downtown Jersey City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 PAVONIA AVE have any available units?
294 PAVONIA AVE has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 294 PAVONIA AVE have?
Some of 294 PAVONIA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 PAVONIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
294 PAVONIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 PAVONIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 294 PAVONIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 294 PAVONIA AVE offer parking?
No, 294 PAVONIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 294 PAVONIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 294 PAVONIA AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 PAVONIA AVE have a pool?
No, 294 PAVONIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 294 PAVONIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 294 PAVONIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 294 PAVONIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 294 PAVONIA AVE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 294 PAVONIA AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
70 Greene
70 Greene St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Madox
198 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Lincoln
204 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl
Jersey City, NJ 07311
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07310

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymsJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity