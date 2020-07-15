294 PAVONIA AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

This newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Duplex is located on a gorgeous townhouse row in the prime Hamilton Park neighborhood. The apartment offers the perfect blend of historic detail mixed with a fresh, modern aesthetic. The unit features an open concept living space with a large custom kitchen complete with a full wall of cabinetry, stainless appliances, 6 burner stove, granite countertops, pot filler & breakfast bar. Also on this floor is a spa-like bathroom complete with walk-in shower, beautiful mosaic tile & marble all around. Upstairs is bright and airy with 10’ ceilings & large appropriate window. On this floor are two massive bedrooms that have tons of historic details, including moldings, medallions, fireplaces and many other architectural details. Key features include central air, in-unit washer/dryer, a massive storage space in the basement and exclusive use of an expansive backyard! Hamilton Park is right outside your door with easy access to the neighborhood’s many wonderful schools, shops and restaurants. is one of the most desirable and family-friendly neighborhoods in downtown Jersey City.