281 PAVONIA AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

no fee! 1 bedroom with shared yard across the street from historic Hamilton Park. This rental features hardwood floors, SS appliances (including a dishwasher), granite countertops, in home Bosch stackable washer and dryer, renovated bathroom with new vanity, large custom master closet, custom window shades, and central air. Hot and cold water and heat included in rent. Pet friendly with owner approval. Quiet neighborhood with accessible street parking. Short commute to NYC with the bus to Port Authority across the street, short walk to both Newport and Grove St PATHs, and short distance to Holland Tunnel. Easy access to Rt 78 and turnpike. Can be a short term furnished rental as well.