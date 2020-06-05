2787 JOHN F KENNEDY BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar doorman elevator gym parking playground internet access sauna

Vacant. Freshly painted white and cleaned. Lease this light and bright beautifully renovated two bedroom, two full bath condominium. This amazing 1100 square feet home is located at The Summit, a doorman/elevator building minutes to the Journal Square PATH. Highlights includes a spectacular roof deck with views of the city, open floor plan with living and dining area, generous closet space, private (5.25 x 3.92 x 7.67) storage closet, window treatments and hardwood floors. Enjoy the amazing oversized gourmet designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and an abundance of cabinet space. This prewar building has a gym with sauna and has access to internet, and cable TV. Residence are offered gated assigned parking currently at $165 per month. The unit is conveniently located near coffee shops, restaurants, grocery stores, playground, Lincoln Park and the new MANA Contemporary museum. The Summit is 2 blocks to the Journal Square PATH which offers easy access to Hoboken, Newark Liberty International Airport, a quick 11-minute ride to WTC and approximately 25 minutes to Midtown NYC. Landlord pays for heat, water, hot water; and gas. Tenant pays for electric. Required: 1 ½ months security deposit, agent to run background and credit check, two current pay stubs, ID and Tenant pays realtor fee equal to one month’s rent. Landlord may consider a pet.