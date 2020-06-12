27 THORNE ST

Amenities

Spacious and bright 1B/1B condo located in the heart of Jersey City Heights. Old world charm and modern renovation come together to make this apartment a truly charming place to call home. Home features original wood molding and hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen with S/S appliances, granite countertops, breakfast area, full bath and large living/dining room. Additional features include, storage in basement, an abundance of closet storage in unit and free washer/dryer on-site! Located on Thorne St and Central Ave, you'll find easy access to shopping, dining, buses to NYC and the 9th and Congress Light Rail.