All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 27 THORNE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
27 THORNE ST
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:35 AM

27 THORNE ST

27 Thorne Street · (201) 792-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

27 Thorne Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious and bright 1B/1B condo located in the heart of Jersey City Heights. Old world charm and modern renovation come together to make this apartment a truly charming place to call home. Home features original wood molding and hardwood floors throughout, new kitchen with S/S appliances, granite countertops, breakfast area, full bath and large living/dining room. Additional features include, storage in basement, an abundance of closet storage in unit and free washer/dryer on-site! Located on Thorne St and Central Ave, you'll find easy access to shopping, dining, buses to NYC and the 9th and Congress Light Rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 THORNE ST have any available units?
27 THORNE ST has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 THORNE ST have?
Some of 27 THORNE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 THORNE ST currently offering any rent specials?
27 THORNE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 THORNE ST pet-friendly?
No, 27 THORNE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 27 THORNE ST offer parking?
No, 27 THORNE ST does not offer parking.
Does 27 THORNE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 THORNE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 THORNE ST have a pool?
No, 27 THORNE ST does not have a pool.
Does 27 THORNE ST have accessible units?
No, 27 THORNE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 27 THORNE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 THORNE ST has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 27 THORNE ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Portside Towers
155 Washington St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Embankment House
270 10th Street
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Waterside Square North
55 River Dr S
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Pacific
25 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl
Jersey City, NJ 07311
Parkside West
40 Newport Parkway
Jersey City, NJ 07310
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07306
VYV
474 Warren St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity