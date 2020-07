Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Freshly renovated 2 bedroom with a bonus office or large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. New kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. New hardwood floors throughout with tall ceilings and very bright in every room. Ductless split air conditioning and heating in each room will keep you comfortable at any time and each room is its own zone and can be controlled via smartphone. Bathroom features high end Porcelanosa fixtures and finishes and a big bonus with the in-unit washer and dryer. One parking space available but first come first served! Be the first one to occupy this unit! Owner is offering a 1 month rent free rental concession for a move-in up to 7/1/20!!!